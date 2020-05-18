Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Le Creuset Cookware Is Up to 41% Off at Bed Bath & Beyond Right Now

If you’re on the hunt for high-quality cookware to make all the extra time you’re spending in the kitchen more enjoyable, we’ve got good news. Le Creuset, the popular cookware brand known for its colorful cast iron pieces, just went on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Le Creuset’s signature 10.25-inch skillet is perfect for searing, frying, baking, and more — and it’s one of the best deals included in the markdowns. It’s currently discounted by 41 percent, so you can get this customer-favorite piece for $70 less than usual. Shoppers love that the enameled cast iron distributes heat evenly and doesn’t require seasoning.

Another popular item that’s marked down is Le Creuset’s 10-quart stock pot, which is a great investment piece if you often make soups, stews, and pasta dishes for the whole family. Normally priced at $110, this large pot is down to just $88 with the discount — and it’s still available in five different colors, including classic white and cherry red.

Also included in Bed Bath & Beyond’s sale on Le Creuset cookware is this covered braiser, which can go straight from cooking on the stove to serving on the table, for $70 off. It’s designed for cooking meats, but one shopper calls it her “go-to” pan for everyday cooking. And if you drink tea often, the sale features a bunch of Le Creuset’s kettles for 25 percent off (including a stainless steel option!).

While we’re not sure exactly when the sale ends, deals this good often go out of stock quickly. And since some colors are already sold out, we suggest adding your favorite Le Creuset pieces to your virtual shopping cart ASAP. The site offers free shipping on orders over $39, so everything will arrive at your doorstep for no additional cost.

Shop the best deals on Le Creuset cookware below while they’re still discounted at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Buy It! Le Creuset Signature 10.25-Inch Iron Handle Skillet, $99.99 (orig. $169.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! Le Creuset 10 qt. Stock Pot, $87.99 (orig. $109.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Signature 2.25 qt. Covered Braiser, $179.99 (orig. $249.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! Le Creuset 4 qt. Oval Covered Casserole, $79.99 (orig. $109.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! Le Creuset 1.7 qt. Classic Whistling Tea Kettle, $74.99 (orig. $99.99); bedbathandbeyond.com