Shoppers Call These the 'Best Towels on the Market' — and They're on Sale
When you step out of the shower, all you want is a soft, plush bath towel that's guaranteed to dry you off. So if you've been working with towels that are far too thin or simply don't feel soft enough in your hands, head to Amazon where you can shop the Lavish Home 6-Piece Bath Towel set for nearly 30 percent off.
Spun from 100 percent cotton, the velour bath towels are super plush, so they'll feel soft on your body and face. Each towel is outfitted with low-twist loops that enhance absorbency, drying you off efficiently and quickly. Plus, the breathable towels are finished off with strong stitching to prevent any frayed ends from forming.
Each set comes with six towels: two bath towels measuring in at 27 by 54 inches, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Shoppers can choose from several patterned colors too, including chocolate and red. And when it's time for the towels to be cleaned, just toss them into the washing machine on a cold cycle with similar colors, then tumble dry.
Buy It! Lavish Home 6-Piece Bath Towel, $44.93 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
This towel set has earned nearly 2,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers calling them the "best towels on the market" and noting that a purchase is "money well spent." Another reviewer added: "Love them so much, I bought another set."
"These are excellent towels," one five-star reviewer shared. "They are attractive, soft, and absorbent. They are wearing well after several washes. I have bought three more sets of different colors since my first purchase."
"These towels are wonderful," another user explained. "If you are looking for a thick, big, warm towel out the shower this is the towel for you! Super thick, long, warm, and soft. It's literally the perfect towel!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Lavish Home 6-Piece Bath Towel for as low as $45 while this deal lasts.
