HGTV Star Lauren Makk Is Engaged to Boyfriend Alvin Lozano: 'He Put a Ring on It'

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Makk!

The HGTV star announced her engagement to boyfriend Alvin Lozano on Friday.

"It's official! @mr_lozano put a ring on it 💍✨," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing a ring on her wedding finger as she lays next to Lozano on a hanging bench.

"We are over the moon!" Makk added on her Twitter.

The proposal took place at place seaside at the Casa Malca resort in Tulum, Mexico, according to Entertainment Tonight, who was first to report the news.

"Alvin and I are so excited to share the news of our engagement," Makk — who is mom to sons Preston Cruz, 4, and Lennox Avelino, 11 months — told the outlet. "We are so happy and are looking forward to celebrating our futures together."

The engagement news comes almost a year after Makk welcomed her second child.

Last March, the former The FABLife host announced the birth of Lennox by sharing a photo of the sleeping baby on social media.

"On 3.25.20 our lives forever changed when we welcomed little Lennox Avelino Lozano into this world - and our hearts and home have never felt more complete," she captioned a shot.

"Big brother Preston is wildly curious, eagerly helpful, and madly in love. He's taking his new job as a big brother quite seriously and it's everything," Makk wrote at the time. "Daddy @mr_lozano has been our rock, and we couldn't be more grateful for such a good daddy. I love you ♥️ And mommy is drunk with baby cuddles, kisses, and coos - and adjusting to our new normal as a family."

In December, Makk celebrated her anniversary with Lozano by posting a sweet tribute to her beau.