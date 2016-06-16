Lauren Conrad on Her Lifestyle Empire and Being the Next Martha Stewart: ‘Those Are Some Big Shoes to Fill’

Lauren Conrad may have the most Pinterest-worthy party style around, but you might be surprised to find that perfection isn't her goal.

“Anything that looks too put-together is too fussy for me,” Conrad told Redbook in the July issue. “If it feels fussy, then people might not be comfortable. A successful party is about comfort and making people feel welcome.”

Although the former star of The Hills is known for throwing some pretty spectacular #nofilterneeded shindigs, her husband William Tell, 36, prefers a somewhat simpler entertaining approach.

“Now that I'm throwing parties with my husband, William, I have to keep in mind that he prefers — how do I say this — easier themes than what I've done in the past,” Conrad, 30, said. “He doesn't like to feel that he's asking friends to go out of their way. So now we do a birthday hoedown because everyone owns a pair of cutoffs and a plaid shirt. I'm learning how to compromise!”

Conrad may say she's scaling back, but she continues to be a major source of Instagram envy on everything relating to food, decor and style. Some are even hailing the Celebrate author as the next Martha Stewart.

“Those are some big shoes to fill and I really don't see myself doing that,” Conrad said of the comparison.

But never say never. After all, the rest is still unwritten…