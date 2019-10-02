Lauren Bushnell Gives a Tour of Her New Nashville Home with Fiance Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane have some big, big plans for their big, new Nashville home — and she’s keeping everyone up to date on their progress.

The Bachelor alum, 29, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to give fans a tour of the home she and the country singer, 34, purchased together in August. The pair got engaged in June, after dating for less than a year.

The house — which the couple has said they plan to start a family in — has been under renovation since shortly after they bought it. In the mean time, the pair have been living in an apartment in Nashville, where Bushnell relocated from Los Angeles in March. Now, reality star shares, after more than a month of renovations, “It’s starting to look like a home. We’re so excited!”

In several videos, Bushnell takes viewers through the work-in-progress, starting in the kitchen and heading into the bathrooms, laundry room, bedrooms, walk-in pantry, backyard with a red brick patio and even a “future nursery”

Image zoom Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

RELATED: Chris Lane Says He Isn’t Afraid to Let Lauren Bushnell ‘Loose’ When Decorating Their New Home

“Everything is white,” she jokes, as she pans around the rooms, which feature exclusively white built-ins, from the shelves to the cabinets. So far, the house is almost entirely neutral in color, with white marble countertops, off-white walls, and white tile backsplashes throughout.

In the kitchen, Bushnell points out the new hardware that she had been waiting to arrive, which she describes as “this pretty brass color. I love it.” The space is definitely not quite livable yet, which Bushnell acknowledges. “We’re just waiting on the fridge, and, well, a lot of other stuff,” she laughs. “But it’s starting to come together.”

Image zoom Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

In the master suite, she shares that she is “so excited about the shower,” which has glass doors and tile-work in several shades of grey. To the left of the shower, she points out a soaking tub, which is about to be installed in front of a window with views of the greenery outside.

Image zoom

Image zoom Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

A plethora of closets can be seen surrounding the master bedroom, which Bushnell says they changed up to add extra space: “For the closet we added some drawers, these were just open closets but we definitely needed the drawer space.” She also shows off a skinny drawer designed to store her jewelry.

Much like the closets, the pantry in the new home is a series of white cubbies and drawers. Bushnell tagged the L.A.-based professional organizers Life in Jeneral in the shot of the pantry.

Image zoom Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Perhaps the most exciting part of the new home for fans to see? The space set aside for their future kids’ bathroom and nursery, which appear to be attached. “This room for a future nursery 😭😍” Bushnell captioned a photo of a sun-soaked room with vaulted ceilings.

Image zoom Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Image zoom Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

In August, Lane told ET that she and Lane decided to buy a home that is slightly bigger than they currently need in hopes that they will one day fill it with a family of their own. This home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sits on plenty of land.

Image zoom Nick Swift

“We plan on growing our family in the next couple years after we get married,” Lane told ET. “This home is one of those things we can grow into. Who knows how many kids we have — hopefully one, at the most, two —but you never know. We both agree on the fact that we want one to two kids and this house will be perfect for us for the next five or six years.”

In September, Lane told PEOPLE that he doesn’t have too many opinions when it comes to designing and decorating the new home, and has left most of those decisions to his bride-to-be.

Image zoom Ben Trivett

“I never truly realized how stressful it could be to start picking out the lighting, and what sink faucet goes here,” he joked. “She wants me to help her but at the end of the day, I’m like ‘Babe, I’m a guy. You’re going to have way better taste than me so whatever you feel like is best, let’s just go with that.’”

The couple did agree on a few things before purchasing the house, though, including that the exterior had to be white brick with a “decently sized yard.” Inside, Lane, a native of Kernersville, North Carolina, only wanted one thing: “A big TV for Carolina Panthers football games.”

“We both actually have the exact same style and likes, which makes this way easier for me,” Lane said. “I can just turn her loose and let her do what she wants to do.”

The couple celebrated their engagement this past weekend surrounded by family and friends at the Cuddle Creek Farm in North Carolina. Bushnell also documented the special day on her Instagram Stories, sharing that Lane’s mother had planned the entire fall-themed party, which included a s’mores station for guests to make their own version of the sweet campfire treat.

Image zoom Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

“It’s been an incredible year in my career as well as my personal life…Took the weekend off to celebrate our engagement in Kernersville with both of our families!!” Lane shared on Instagram ahead of the party. “I’m a lucky lucky man!”

The couple got engaged in June, and Lane popped the question with a 3.5 carat, emerald-cut diamond in the backyard of Bushnell’s family home in Oregon. He did so with a song he had written for the occasion, titled “Big, Big Plans.”

Image zoom Nick Swift

“Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the ‘yes,’ I’ve never been that nervous,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted! It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love.”