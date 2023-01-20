Laura Harrier Lists Spanish-Style L.A. Home for $3.3 Million — See Inside!

The stunning 1920s property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a lush private garden

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 20, 2023 05:10 PM
Laura Harrier attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. , Lauren Engel
Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic; Lauren Engel

Laura Harrier is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles home.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress, 32, has officially put her Spanish-style residence on the market for $3.3 million.

Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the historic 1920s property was restored in 2021. It spans across 5,269 square feet and offers sweeping views of Hollywood. It is located in the Whitley Heights Historic District of L.A. and also boasts a private garden.

Daria Greenbaum of Compass currently holds the listing.

Laura Harrier L.A. Home
Lauren Engel

Looking inside the property, the spacious living room features a Batchelder fireplace, preserving the home's original Old Hollywood charm. An additional fireplace with brown stone detailing can be found in the second living space.

A large window in the dining room, which is decorated in textured green-and-white wallpaper, overlooks the home's surrounding greenery.

Laura Harrier L.A. Home
Lauren Engel

In the kitchen, light hardwood floors, light marble countertops and white cabinetry create a bright space for preparing meals.

Dark wooden floors sweep across the primary bedroom with direct access to the outdoor terrace.

Laura Harrier L.A. Home
Lauren Engel

Along with the private garden, the backyard offers extensive room for entertaining around the built-in gas fire pit.

In a September cover story for Cosmopolitan, Harrier opened up about being in therapy and how she values her mental health now more than ever.

Laura Harrier L.A. Home
Lauren Engel

"I've learned tools through therapy. I really am a big advocate for therapy and for mental health care," she told the outlet. "That's something that's really improved my life and really helped me in significant ways, especially with dealing with my anxiety and panic attacks."

Laura Harrier L.A. Home
Lauren Engel

The actress got candid about the stigma surrounding mental health in the Black community, adding that it is just as important to prioritize mental wellness in addition to physical health.

"There's been such a long history of ignoring mental health problems, of saying, 'Oh, just suck it up' or 'I'm a strong Black woman," she explains. "That doesn't happen to me.' All of these tropes that we've been taught over generations, when actually, I think given generational trauma, of course there are a lot of mental health issues within the Black community."

