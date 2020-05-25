This new wallpaper collection from the Food Network's Ree Drummond doesn't just belong in the kitchen — it'll look great anywhere in the house!

On September 23, Walmart.com is expanding their exclusive Pioneer Woman Collection with peel and stick wallpaper ($35-$49), featuring eight of Drummond’s signature patterns.

Each vintage-inspired print is available in either a one or two-panel design, “perfect for decorating full walls, accent walls, stair risers” and more, Drummond said in a press release. “Plus, it’s peel and stick, so it’s easy to change things up and try different looks in different spaces!”

