Launches We Love: The Best New Home Decor to Shop Now
From cool collaborations to lust-worthy line extensions, these are the most-wanted items from your favorite home brands
Pioneer Woman Wallpaper
This new wallpaper collection from the Food Network's Ree Drummond doesn't just belong in the kitchen — it'll look great anywhere in the house!
On September 23, Walmart.com is expanding their exclusive Pioneer Woman Collection with peel and stick wallpaper ($35-$49), featuring eight of Drummond’s signature patterns.
Each vintage-inspired print is available in either a one or two-panel design, “perfect for decorating full walls, accent walls, stair risers” and more, Drummond said in a press release. “Plus, it’s peel and stick, so it’s easy to change things up and try different looks in different spaces!”
Jonathan Adler ♥ Keurig®
Keurig is brewing up something sweet for your countertop in collaboration with renowned potter and interior designer Jonathan Adler. The brand’s new Brew the Love® Collaboration launches Sept. 17, with each limited-edition drop curated by a new famous fan — the first round being the Jonathan Adler ♥ Keurig® Collection, featuring a bright and bold design. Great tasting beverages and a tasteful display? Sign us up!
Badass Balloon Co.
These are not your grandma's party accessories!
Founded by former fashion publicist and stylist Desiree Ontiveros, Badass Balloon Co. is a company turning childhood party staples into social media gold with cheeky messages on colorful balloons.
For these socially-distanced times, we're obsessed with the brand's new Downer Party Balloon Variety Pack, which features balloons printed with sayings like "Even a Pity Party is Still a Party," "Anti-Social Social Club," and "Please Leave by 9 PM."
In addition to balloons, this female of color-founded company also offers adorable accessories like pinatas and confetti, and party packs for bachelorette parties, graduations, birthdays, Friendsgivings, going away parties, divorces (Yes, you read that right!) and so much more.
Eileen Fisher + West Elm
West Elm has teamed up with fashion designer Eileen Fisher to create a stylish line of home decor and furniture made from upcycled garments.
Launching August 25, the limited-edition collection features eight unique, handmade pieces, including pillow covers and a lounge chair (ranging from $159 to $1,999). Each item began as a piece of pre-owned denim donated by a customer as part of Eileen Fisher’s Renew program; and was subsequently washed, repaired and handcrafted into a one-of-a-kind creation.
“With these beautiful designs, we are extending each garment’s life cycle and drastically reducing the waste that we put out into the world," Fisher said in a press release.
Bearaby's Napsicle Collection
As the lazy days of summer come to an end, two brands are teaming up to encourage people to stay home, stay cozy and treat their senses.
Female-founded weighted blanket company Bearaby has collaborated with gourmet ice pop brand The Hyppo on the limited-edition Napsicle Collection — Bearaby’s signature “Nappers” with three new, fruit-inspired colors.
Each of the cooling weighted blankets in the line are designed to mimic one of The Hyppo’s new, vegan flavors: mango (shades of orange), watermelon (shades of pink) and blueberry lavender (shades of purple). Chunky knit with an ombre pattern, the result is the perfect blanket to cuddle up under and enjoy a sweet snack as the summer days fade away.
Each blanket is available in three weights — 15 pounds, 20 pounds or 25 pounds. Plus, every purchase comes bundled with all three flavors of the ice pops!
DW Home Fall 2020 Scents
We don't want to alarm you, but pumpkin spice season is coming up quicker than you think.
Luckily, whether you're a pumpkin spice fan or prefer something a little more woodsy, DW Home has dozens of new, fall-inspired candles to get you excited for the changing of the seasons — and maybe even ready to say goodbye to summer.
Love a sweet scent? Test out Apple Honey Butter, Maple Hazelnut or Pumpkin Pancakes. Prefer something a little more clean and masculine? Opt for Autumn Morning, Warm Flannel or Woodsmoke Bourbon.
Each new scent — officially available on the DW Home website on Aug. 24 — comes in a variety of different sizes (from single- to triple-wick). There are also a number of unique jar designs — including some adorable wooden lids with metal handles that are perfect for fall.
One of the best parts of the collection is the affordable price: The candles range from $12 to $20, depending on their size and design.
NEAT Method's Kitchen and Pantry Collection
Is there anything better than a clean and tidy kitchen?NEAT Method doesn't think so. That's why the team of professional organizers created a collection of home organizing products designed to bring their services to life in homes across the country.
The Kitchen and Pantry collection, which dropped online in August, features bins and baskets, canisters and jars, drawer dividers and inserts, turntables, risers, labels and more. Each is available in a variety of different colors, finishes and materials — from acacia wood to powder coated metals.
While designed to look luxurious and withstand the test of time, the collection is also incredibly affordable, with prices ranging from $8 to $45.
While the Kitchen and Pantry collection is the company's first product line, fans will be happy to hear that they already have another collection slated to drop in September. Moving outside the kitchen, they plan to tackle solutions for the closet, bathroom, and beyond in the future.
Ruggable Star Wars Collection
The Force is definitely with these rugs!
On August 11, popular rug company Ruggable released their first-ever Star Wars Collection — a brand new line of floor coverings inspired by the cult-favorite movie series. Created in collaboration with Lucas Films, the collection features 10 different prints, each in a variety of colorways (20 in total), designed to pay homage to A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, specifically.
With unique names like "Rogue Squadron," "Darkside Damask" and "Corellian Ikat," each print is subtle enough to look like a chic and modern rug to the average onlooker, but will certainly catch the eye of any true Star Wars fan. Look closely and you'll surely catch a glimpse of Princess Leia, Wookiee and all your other favorite characters incorporated in the prints!
Available in eight different sizes ranging from 2.5x7’ to 8x10’, all of these rugs are both washable and water-resistant (as are all Ruggable products), making them perfect for kids bedrooms and playrooms.
The Queer Eye Collection at Walmart
The Fab Five are teaming up with Walmart!
On July 15, the retail giant announced the launch of the Queer Eye Collection, a line of 80 new home furnishing products inspired by the stars of the hit Netflix reality show — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.
Exclusive to Walmart.com, the pieces in the collection include bed frames, coffee tables, bookshelves, futons, barstools and more, all in an industrial-modern style resident interiors guru Berk often employs on the show. They're also affordable — ranging in price from $99 to $599.
"When you love your home, it spills out into every other area of your life," said the Fab Five in a press release. "These pieces will definitely bring you joy."
Cadence Capsules
Saving the planet and space on the bathroom shelf? Yes, please! On July 16, cadence launched new limited-edition summer colors of their refillable, magnetic cadence capsules, as well as use-specific bundles that make it easier than ever to stay organized. Whether you’re storing your skincare routine, supplements or dainty jewelry, these life-proof capsules are the perfect way to keep track of your tiniest treasures. Made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, the capsules — which magnetize into your very own honeycomb — now come in summery shades like lavender and sand, and are available individually or in bundles such as the weekender, which features custom labels for all the products you’ll need for a quick getaway.
The Landing
On June 30, a new digital home furnishing platform hit the internet, designed to help make interior design easier for all.
The site, named The Landing, gives homeowners the tools they need to turn their house into a fully-furnished, super-chic home without having to hire an interior designer. Using an interactive online design tool, the site guides users from inspiration to delivery and execution, and offers a variety of curated products from their favorite brands to choose from.
Better yet, the company recently committed to having 15 percent of the brands available on the platform be Black-owned businesses, and promises to have this implemented by the end of the year.
The Minnidip Passport Collection
Just because many borders are closed doesn't mean you can't go country-hopping this summer — in your own backyard, that is.
On June 26, adult inflatable pool company Minnidip released three new styles inspired by some of their favorite global destinations, for a collection they're calling the Passport Collection.
The Amalfi was inspired by the blue and yellow tile typically found along the Amalfi Coast and on the island of Capri, Italy; The Marrakesh (pictured) was inspired by the arched windows and jade-blue tiling found in Morocco, and The Condesa was inspired by Mexico City and the famous Cuadra San Cristobal pool in the city's Condesa neighborhood.
Because they tend to sell out, purchases are currently limited to one pool per order.
Chasing Paper x Ariel Okin Wallpaper Collection
Thinking about livening up your living space? Wallpaper company Chasing Paper has teamed up with New York-based interior designer Ariel Okin for a new collection of wallcoverings that will add instant style to any blank canvas.
Launching June 22, the line features seven new prints — Chinoiserie, Hydrangea, Ikat Stripe, Jungle Toile, Palladio, Palm Beach and Scrolling Ferns — available as either peel-and-stick removable fabric wallpaper, or traditional, permanent wallpaper.
“I am so excited to bring this collection into the world, and to share these happy, spunky prints with fellow wallpaper lovers,” says Okin, who says she's been a fan of the brand for years.
Each style is available in panels of three different sizes: 2 x 4 ft. ($40), 2 x 8 ft. ($80) and 2 x 12 ft. ($120).
1-800-Flowers x Jason Wu Collection
On June 9, flower delivery company 1-800-Flowers announced that they have teamed up with fashion powerhouse Jason Wu for a collection of bouquets inspired by his design aesthetic. The collaboration, called Jason Wu for Wild Beauty, is available now on the 1-800-Flowers website, with five different fashion-forward floral arrangements to choose from.
“Playing a role in the intimate decision of what one chooses to wear each day is such an important part of what I do,” Wu said in a press release. “To extend this concept to the graceful details people bring into their homes is an honor... Floral elements continuously inspire me and have been a consistent theme throughout my entire career. I’m thrilled to celebrate the beauty of flowers in this new and special way.”
Each bouquet features a variety of blooms, including roses, sunflowers, gerbera daisies, thistle and aster. Flowers are chosen based on the season, and come from eco-friendly, sustainable farms. Customers can choose to deliver the bouquet as-is, or in a decorative pail.
The perfect pick-me-up for the fashion-obsessed!
The Citizenry Oaxaca Rug Collection
Inspired by the architectural details found throughout Oaxaca, Mexico, this new collection of rugs, runners and wall hangings from home decor brand The Citizenry has us feeling like we’re on a desert vacation (we’re allowed to dream!). The new products, each handwoven in Oaxaca, dropped online on April 23.
Beyond the gorgeous colorways and unique textures, we love this chic brand — also known for their pillows, bedding and other accent pieces — for their social values. Each product from The Citizenry is handmade by an artisan who gets paid a fair wage for their craft, and is made using locally sourced materials. They also give back a portion of the proceeds to all the artisans they work with. We love a rug we can feel good about!
Plum Pretty Sugar for Blue Sky
Staying organized is a lot more fun when your planner and accessories are stylish. The new 2020-2021 line of goodies from Plum Pretty Sugar for Blue Sky — available now at Staples — look luxe despite being very affordable.
Daily, weekly and monthly planners in chic patterns and colors are available along with calendars and planning accessories like matching pens and bookmarks. Everything in the32-item range costs between $8 and $35, and is designed for the 2020 academic year, starting in July.
Airstream x Pottery Barn Collection
The new Airstream x Pottery Barn Collection, which debuted on May 15 on potterybarn.com, is best described as “adventure-chic.” The 30-piece line was inspired by the iconic travel brand and includes everything from bedding to dinnerware to wall art.
There are chic rugs and doormats, as well as the cute pillows and dish rags embroidered with quirky sayings like “home is where you park it,” “happy camper” and “be here now.”
They're perfect for bringing on your next adventure or decorating your stationary abode!
The Home Edit x The Container Store
The celebrity organizers behind The Home Editrecently teamed back up with The Container Store for an extension of their eponymous product line, adding new organization tools that focus specifically on keeping different areas of the kitchen neat and tiny. The new products — including clear canisters, stacking bins, fridge dividers and lazy susans — launched online on May 18.
There are now a total of 50 products in the Home Edit collection, sold exclusively at The Container Store.
Society6 x The Sill Wall Art Collection
Ready to add some plants to your home, but don't have a green thumb? Good news: Home decor brand Society6 has teamed up with houseplant delivery service The Sill for a collection of wall art inspired by some of their gorgeous greenery.
Four of Society6’s most popular independent artists — Lara Lee Meintjes, Stephanie DeAngelis, Madeline Martinez and Alja Horvat — brought the collaboration to life. Each of their prints is available either framed or unframed in a variety of sizes and start at just $23.
August & Leo by Giuliana Rancic
TV host Giuliana Rancic is a longtime lover of all things home (check out her Idaho lake house), and has just debuted her first decor line, August & Leo. The 25-piece collection, which was designed in collaboration with Rancic's friend and interior designer Lonni Paul for HSN, includes pieces like the throw ($29.95) she's wrapped in at left and the hurricane ($99.95 for 3) at right. Prices start at $19.95.
"Every single August & Leo piece is currently in my home as of two weeks ago and they have really added a layer of beauty and comfort to my space," Rancic told PEOPLE.
Wayfair's Kelly Clarkson Home
The Kelly Clarkson Show host teamed up with Wayfair to curate a line of 550 "French country" inspired furnishings and decor pieces — from feminine, tufted sofas in petal pink to pom-pom–bedecked bedding and antiqued vases that look straight out of a Paris flea market.
"Home has always been an incredibly special place for me. It’s my sanctuary where I unwind and spend quality time with family and now, more than ever, we are all looking to find peace and comfort in our homes with our loved ones," Clarkson said of her inspiration.
