Late Sex & The City Actor Willie Garson's Home Hits the Market for $1.7M — See Inside

Willie Garson's almost $1.7 million home is on the market. 

Garson, who played Stanford Blatch — the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw — in the Sex and the City franchise, died of pancreatic cancer in September. He was 57.

The late actor's three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located in Valley Village, California. Built in 1920, the Spanish-style home is surrounded by a 10,250 sq ft lot complete with a charming pool and spa. The home is on the market for $1.695 million. 

In the living room, the beamed vaulted ceiling gives the home a charming flair while built-in bookshelves give it a minimalistic spin. The room also features a wood-burning fireplace and a large window lets a glimpse of nature in from the outside. 

The pink dining room opens up to a charming kitchen which comes complete with stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and an expansive pantry. 

Attached to the primary bedroom is an ensuite bathroom which features a steam shower, plus there's a bonus room perfect for an office/den or nursery.

In addition to the swimming pool, what used to be a detached garage is now a pool house. The space has French sliding doors that fully open up to the backyard. 

Sycamore, Oak, fruit trees and flowers make up a beautiful oasis in the backyard. 

In a statement to PEOPLE around the time of Garson's death, a spokesperson for HBO/HBO Max described him as a "bright light" for those who were fortunate enough to know him. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Mario Cantone, who played Garson's on-screen husband Anthony Marentino shared a tribute to Garson on Instagram, saying he is "devastated" by his costar's death.

"I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness," Cantone wrote. "Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you."

After the original series wrapped in 2004, Garson continued his career performing in TV shows including John from Cincinnati, White Collar, Whole Way Down and Hawaii Five-O, in addition to several movies.

Garson's son Nathen also shared a heartbreaking tribute to his dad on Instagram, calling him "the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known."

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathen wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Garson. "I'm so proud of you."

"I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own," Nathen continued. "You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘"