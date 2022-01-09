This Tower Space Heater Is So Effective, Shoppers Rely on It to Reduce Heating Bills in the Winter
With winter weather in full force in many parts of the country, you may be looking for new ways to stay warm, whether that means prancing around the house in a set of cozy slippers or slurping bowls of hot soup every evening. But to guarantee that you'll really stay warm at home, it's worth investing in a space heater, like the Lasko Ceramic Tower Heater that has the approval of thousands of Amazon shoppers.
The 1,500-watt space heater has a high and low heat setting, complete with a wide oscillation that evenly distributes hot air throughout any room. It comes with an adjustable thermostat and an easy-to-read temperature display, allowing you to choose from a range of temperatures in both Fahrenheit and Celsius. It can even be controlled via the included remote control, which means you won't have to disentangle yourself from the couch every time you need to change one of the settings.
Thanks to a roster of built-in safety features — like an auto shut-off timer and a stay-cool exterior that doesn't get hot to the touch during use — there's no need to worry about the device accidentally overheating. The space heater is also constructed with a carry handle, allowing you to easily transport it from room to room, and a convenient 6-foot power cord.
Buy It! Lasko Ceramic Space Tower Heater, $64.99 (orig. $69.39); amazon.com
More than 13,000 people left the heater a five-star rating on Amazon, with one noting that it "puts out more heat than you'd think." One user even said it "warms up the whole room in just a few minutes."
"I bought this heater because I am a poor college student and I die a little inside every winter when I get my gas bill," one five-star reviewer shared. "This was a great alternative. When I would kick this thing on at night, it would read about 54 degrees (my house is very poorly insulated). Within 20 minutes it would be up to a toasty 70 degrees." They added, "Over the course of the winter, it seemed to bump my power bill up maybe five dollars a month (here in Idaho), but dropped my gas bill by around $45 a month!"
"To reduce heating bills, this heater has worked great as I am the only one in the house for long periods so it doesn't make sense to heat the entire house when this heater does a really good job of heating a single room," another shopper wrote. "After seeing my gas and electric bill, I waited to post a review until the next bill came through, and this is definitely a cost saver if your situation is like mine. Seeing as we are having a very cold winter here, this fella has been running a lot of hours and works well consistently."
The Lasko Ceramic Space Tower Heater is currently 6 percent off, so now's a good time to buy. Head to Amazon to shop the device that'll get you through the winter in comfort (and with a lower heating bill to boot).
