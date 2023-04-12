This 'Super Cooling' Lasko Tower Fan That 'Beats Louisiana Heat' Is on Sale at Amazon

“If you’ve got no AC, this fan will cool you down”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 12, 2023 10:00 PM

Lasko Oscillating High Velocity Tower Fan
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

While it's certainly getting warm outside, it's not quite air conditioning season. Although you could sling some cooling sheets on your bed to keep the heat away, why not also grab a tower fan that's sure to pump cold air directly on you all day and night long?

Right now, you can snag the Lasko Oscillating High Velocity Tower Fan while it's on sale at Amazon. This tower fan is designed with 25 percent more air velocity than traditional fans, according to the brand, complete with three adjustable speeds, a timer, and an oscillation toggle, all of which can be selected straight from the control pad or with the included remote. Standing tall at 35 inches high, the fan pushes out air as it oscillates. Plus, the timer can be set between one and seven hours.

Its vertical design means the fan won't take up a ton of space, so it's sure to fit just about anywhere, including next to the bed, home desk, or in a TV room. Thanks to a six-foot cord, you'll be able to move the fan closer to you if you're far from an outlet, plus there's a handy port on the back of the fan to store the remote control when not in use.

Lasko Oscillating High Velocity Tower Fan
Amazon

Buy It! Lasko Oscillating High Velocity Tower Fan, $72.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, with users calling it "super cooling" and noting that it even "beats Louisiana heat." One reviewer said, "It really helps circulate the air and keeps a huge room comfortable, while helping us keep our cooling bills lower," while another swore: "Honestly, this is the coldest fan I've ever owned."

"I've purchased a few fans in my life, but this one is by far the most powerful of them all," a third shopper explained, adding, "If you've got no AC, this fan will cool you down." They also wrote: "I prefer my room to be cold when I sleep at night, so I like to have a fan going on top of my AC and ceiling fan." They finished off by saying, "It's pricey [in my opinion], but so worth it."

Head to Amazon to get the Lasko Oscillating High Velocity Tower Fan while it's on sale.

