Lifestyle Home It's Only Getting Colder: This On-Sale Lasko Space Heater Helps Shoppers 'Save on Heating Bills' It has over 17,500 five-star ratings Published on December 22, 2022 08:00 PM The chilly season is here, and with cold weather comes the need for comfy and tolerable indoor temperatures. When you don't have a wood burning gas or electric fireplace to snuggle next to every night, a space heater is a great alternative without having to rely on loud heating pipes. If you're in need of one, look to the Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The convenient model oscillates during use to efficiently heat your entire space and doesn't take up much room, making it ideal for small areas. The heater has three heat levels that include a low (800w) setting and high setting (1500w), plus an adjustable thermostat setting where you can choose from an array of temperatures to change the heater to. It's also remote controlled, so you can adjust the temperature from across the room. Featuring an ultra-quiet design, it won't disrupt you while you sleep or work. Plus, it has a timer (up to eight hours), allowing you to set it to turn on and off automatically. Amazon Buy it! Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater, $56.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com The tower space heater also has a self-regulating ceramic element in addition to an overheat protection to avoid any mishaps. Plus, it weighs under 8 pounds, making it easy to move from room to room if needed. You can place it next to your bed, underneath your desk, or just in your living room to generate extra heat. Over 17,500 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with many noting that it "keeps the whole room toasty" and only takes three minutes to feel the warmth. "I sleep more comfortably and longer than I used to in the winter and save on heating bills," wrote one reviewer. Another person added: "This thing is powerful. Lifesaver, for sure." A third five-star reviewer shared that their relatively large computer room is always cold once the temperature goes down, and they have tried several space heaters over the years that worked alright. Finally, they opted for this device and said, "I can honestly say none ever worked as well as this Lasko Ceramic Space Tower Heater. It holds the temperature exactly where I want it." Add this Lasko Space Heater to your virtual cart now while it's on sale.