The Lasko Space Heater That Heats Rooms 'Within 5 Minutes' Is on Sale for $45

Rather than cranking up the thermostat, it might be wise to invest in some cozy clothes, heated throw blankets, and maybe even a space heater to keep your place toasty this winter. If your existing heater isn't cutting it, a great addition to your home is the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater that shoppers say can heat up a room "within five minutes." Oh, and it's on sale at Amazon right now.
Don't be fooled by its small size; this electric heater is powerful. It runs on two heat settings to accommodate your preference: 900 watts for low and 1,500 watts for high. All you have to do is turn the manual thermostat to the temperature needed, and hit the power button to feel warm in no time. What's more, the Lasko heater has an oscillating design that allows it to widely disperse heat in rooms up to 300 square feet.
The "solid little heater" is just under 16 inches high, which is ideal to put on your nightstand table or under your work-from-home desk to warm cold feet. Plus, you'll never burn yourself if you accidentally touch the device thanks to its cool-to-the-touch exterior. And because it has a little carrying handle on the back and weighs just 8.8 ounces, you can easily move it from one room to the next.
The highly rated space heater has gained popularity on Amazon, especially with those living in cold climates. In fact, one reviewer said it's "better than advertised" because it successfully heated their 440-square-foot garage during negative temperatures.
"Just get it. You will not be disappointed," wrote another Amazon shopper. "I was so sick of being cold this winter in my large bedroom and splurged and bought this baby. I am almost sweating right now [because] this thing gets so hot!" They even added that it works better than another more expensive space heater they used.
"[It's] super powerful. It warmed up right away, and I love that it oscillates and moves the heat around my room," wrote someone else. "The lowest heat setting is a comfortable warm, and the highest setting is incredibly hot."
Warm up your entire room this winter with this Lasko space heater. Get it while it's on sale at Amazon for $45.
