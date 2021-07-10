This Weatherproof Outdoor Fan Is So Good, Amazon Shoppers Can't Tell That It's 'Almost 90 Degrees'
At this point, you probably have all the equipment you need to keep your house nice and cool this summer, but what about your outdoor space? When your living room can easily be a crisp 68 degrees during a hot day, it may defer you from spending time outdoors — but that's where this weatherproof tower fan comes in.
The Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan is designed for outdoor use, which means it can be set up on your deck, patio, or porch, and even in your backyard. The 42-inch fan is weatherproof (which means it's rain-resistant and has UV protection) and has four fan speeds and a 10-foot power cord. No assembly is required — just take it out of the box, plug it in, and it's good to go.
Tons of Amazon shoppers who reside in places like Florida and South Carolina say the fan is "perfect" for their patios and that it works so well, they can't tell how hot it is — even when it's "almost 90 degrees." You can snag it on sale right now for $114.
Buy It! Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan for Decks, Patios, Porches, $113.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
"We used it a couple of times, and it took a couple of rainfalls, so far it's great!" one shopper wrote. "The combination of this fan [and] a bug zapper lamp gave us our deck back. One very cool aspect of it is that the air intake is on the sides (instead of the back) so you can put it right up against the wall [without] worrying about hurting the motor… It's more than enough when set by a table for eight people."
Customers like the fan so much, they even go as far as rating it ″100 stars." Others say it's responsible for getting them outside more often.
Another shopper wrote: "I'm so surprised by how much of a difference it makes to have a little breeze from this fan," another shopper wrote. "I don't know how I ever lived without it. It's totally transformed my outdoor patio, and I spend easily three times as much time outdoors now."
The brand says that the fan can also be used indoors if you need extra cooling power there. If you prefer a separate indoor fan, Lasko has tons of highly rated options on Amazon, like this popular model that freshens your air as it works.
Buy It! Lasko Tower Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer, $59.10 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
To spend more time on your patio and in your backyard the rest of this season, the Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan may be just what you need.
