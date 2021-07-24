The Lasko Tower Fan That's 'Almost Like an AC' Is Just $61 at Amazon
With temperatures continuing to rise, everyone's doing whatever they can to stay cool, whether that means hanging out by the pool or never leaving the presence of an air conditioner. But if last month's utilities bill earned a bit of sticker shock, you might want to consider a different, more cost-effective way to cool down: an oscillating tower fan.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Lasko Portable 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, a quiet yet powerful appliance that creates a strong cooling breeze. It's constructed with three quiet speed settings — high, medium, and low — an automatic timer, and a fresh air ionizer that makes the air in any space feel naturally fresher. And for anyone concerned about a clunky device taking up too much room, the tower fan is plenty slim and designed to save space.
The tower fan comes with a handy remote, allowing you to change the settings or oscillation from any place in the house without having to get up. It's even outfitted with a handle so you can easily carry it from room to room. Plus, the standing fan can also act as a white noise machine overnight, crafting a calm humming noise.
Buy It! Lasko Portable 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $61.11 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Nearly 7,500 Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, citing that it's "almost like an AC" and "quiet even at higher speeds." Another reviewer writes that, "Quite frankly, it is the best fan I have ever owned."
"This fan is one word: Amazing," one five-star reviewer says. "Living in Florida where it's easily 80 degrees in February, not to mention the summers, this is the only fan I've found that actually blows cold air and not just circulates the hot air in the room. I love that it's also quiet unlike most fans. This was by far the best fan I could've gotten."
"This is exactly what I needed without breaking the bank," another reviewer shares. "I have a small desk area inside a larger area that is awfully hot all summer. I placed this fan about four feet from my desk and as long as I'm at my desk I am comfortably cool as others are sweating up a storm. It is quiet and the remote is an added bonus. For my purpose and use this was an excellent purchase, good product with practical and simple to use features at a reasonable price."
Head to Amazon and shop the Lasko Portable 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan for just $61.
