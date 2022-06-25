This 'Powerful' Fan That Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear by to Stay Cool Is on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
If you're looking for a cost-effective way to beat the heat at home, we suggest heading to Amazon.
Just in time for summer, the retailer dropped an early Prime Day deal on the Lasko Portable Oscillating Tower Fan. The customer-favorite fan has three speed settings (low, medium, and high) and an oscillating feature to cool down the entire room. But what really sets it apart from standard fans and other cooling devices is its built-in ionizer that helps refresh the air.
Buy It! Lasko Portable Oscillating 42-Inch Tower Fan, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
While it delivers a powerful breeze, the 42-inch fan won't take up too much space thanks to its slim, curved design. And unlike air conditioners, the fan is portable. It even comes with a built-in carry handle, so you can easily move it from room to room.
Controlling it is a breeze, too: There are buttons right on the fan. But if you're not within reach of it, you can use a handy remote control to power it on or off, change the speed, set an auto-shutoff timer, turn on the ionizer, and use the oscillating function.
The fan has racked up more than 10,000 five-star ratings from customers, who call it "powerful" in reviews. One shopper who lives in Florida, "where it's easily 80 degrees in February," wrote: "This is the only fan I've found that actually blows cold air and [doesn't] just circulate the hot air in the room."
Another shopper said, "It feels more like an air conditioner than a fan," adding that it's "perfect for south Georgia summers."
Some users call out its compact design, with one saying, "This is tall enough to do the job while requiring very little floor space." Others love that it's "super quiet" — "even on the highest setting."
There's no word on when this deal will end, but it's not sticking around forever. So stay cool this summer and pick up the Lasko Portable Oscillating Tower Fan while it's still on sale!
