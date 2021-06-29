Thousands of shoppers swear by the Lasko Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan, which is just $46.90 at Amazon. The 36-inch-tall fan is designed with three quiet speeds, a built-in timer that automatically turns off after a specified time, and an easy-to-read LED display. The lightweight fan also a carry handle in the back, making it super easy to shuttle it in between rooms, and a remote control to control power, speed, oscillation, the timer, and the night light at the click of a button. You'll be able to cool down a small bedroom, living room, or home office quickly thanks to the wide oscillation that maneuvers airflow in just about every direction.