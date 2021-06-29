Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Is the 'Best Purchase for the Summer' - and It's Just $47
As the temperature continues to climb, you're probably spending a little more time standing directly in front of the air conditioner. And if that isn't enough to regulate your body temperature, it may be a sign that you need to supplement the AC with a powerful fan.
Thousands of shoppers swear by the Lasko Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan, which is just $46.90 at Amazon. The 36-inch-tall fan is designed with three quiet speeds, a built-in timer that automatically turns off after a specified time, and an easy-to-read LED display. The lightweight fan also a carry handle in the back, making it super easy to shuttle it in between rooms, and a remote control to control power, speed, oscillation, the timer, and the night light at the click of a button. You'll be able to cool down a small bedroom, living room, or home office quickly thanks to the wide oscillation that maneuvers airflow in just about every direction.
Buy It! Lasko Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan, $46.90; amazon.com
Over 12,000 shoppers have given the Lasko fan a five-star rating, with many users noting that it's "silent" and pushes out a "comfortable breeze." One even claims that this fan is "the best purchase for the summer."
"I live in a studio apartment and the window air conditioning unit needed a bit of a boost," one five-star reviewer says. "Since I don't have a lot of storage space, I was looking for a tower fan that would be easier to store during the winter. This Lasko tower fan exceeded my expectations. It's got great power and isn't loud at all. This is one of the best investments I've made all summer!"
"My air conditioning decided to take a vacation for a few days during the hottest days of the summer and this fan saved me," another customer says. "I borrowed this fan from a neighbor and, after a day of use, bought one for myself. It is quiet and effectively cools an area larger than I would have expected."
Cool down this summer by picking up the Lasko Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan for just $46.90 at Amazon.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Is the 'Best Purchase for the Summer' - and It's Just $47
- These 'Super Smooth and Soft' High-Waisted Biker Shorts Are Up to 49% Off at Amazon
- The Travel-Friendly Dog Crate with a 25,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock
- Target's Latest Home Collaboration Is Bohemian Inspired - and Most Pieces are Under $30