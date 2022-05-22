This Oscillating Tower Fan Is 'Cooler and Quieter' Than Any Others Shoppers Have Used, and It's Just $75 Right Now
Depending on where you are, the summer heat becomes unbearable at times and your AC might have trouble keeping up. Instead of racking up a giant utility bill, take advice from thousands of Amazon shoppers who are investing in an oscillating tower fan.
The Lasko Oscillating High Velocity Stand-Up Tower Fan is one of the best on the market, according to reviewers, and it's on sale for just $75 right now. It has three speed settings that produce high air velocity and can be adjusted using the remote control so you don't even have to get up. Plus, it has a seven-hour timer that's great for saving energy when you forget to turn it off.
This tower fan has a slim and lightweight design that's easy to move from room to room, or, you can follow suit with other shoppers who are buying more than one while it's on sale. Each fan comes fully assembled and arrives in as little as four days, so why not?
Buy It! Lasko Electric Oscillating High Velocity Stand-Up Tower Fan, $74.15 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com
With how affordable it is and how well it works, it doesn't come as much of a shock that more than 1,500 shoppers have given this tower fan a five-star rating. One reviewer described it as "very powerful" and even though they were skeptical at first, they said "it does feel like [an] AC." Another shopper said the fan's cooling abilities are like "a blast of fresh air" and recommends having a sweater on hand because it's just that good.
Once you have one for yourself, you'll see what all the hype is about and why so many people claim it's "the best fan ever" and swear it's "cooler and quieter than any fan" they've ever used.
Save yourself money on air conditioning this summer and use the Lasko oscillating tower fan instead. With the touch of a button your home will be cool and comfortable even on the hottest and most humid days.