With how affordable it is and how well it works, it doesn't come as much of a shock that more than 1,500 shoppers have given this tower fan a five-star rating. One reviewer described it as "very powerful" and even though they were skeptical at first, they said "it does feel like [an] AC." Another shopper said the fan's cooling abilities are like "a blast of fresh air" and recommends having a sweater on hand because it's just that good.