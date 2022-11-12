Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Warms the 'Entire Room,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now “Within 10-20 minutes we could already feel the air getting warmer inside the house” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 12, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Temperatures are steadily dropping — which means we're doing everything possible to remain warm, whether that's curling up under a fluffy blanket or pulling out your thickest coat every time you leave the house. And while those are certainly excellent methods of keeping warm, you may also want to add a space heater into your regimen. We like the Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. Amazon Just Added Tons of Under-$50 Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 76% Off The top-rated device is designed to effortlessly heat up a room, so you don't have to worry about your utility bill skyrocketing. It's outfitted with two settings, high and low heat, a seven-hour timer, and a programmable thermostat that can be controlled via the screen at the top of the device (or with the included remote control). It also has a number of safety features. The space heater is constructed out of a non-combustible heating element, and has a child- and pet-safe exterior and built-in overheat protection that prevents the device from getting too hot. Since the space heater is lightweight, it's easy to carry from room to room, plus it has a small footprint so it won't take up a ton of space. The space heater also oscillates, pushing out heat to every corner of the room. Amazon Buy It! Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. More than 19,000 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with many noting that it "warms the entire room" in a "matter of minutes." One user said, "Within 10 to 20 minutes we could already feel the air getting warmer inside the house," while another mentioned: "This space heater saved us when temperatures dropped to 7 degrees last week!" Another five-star reviewer wrote, "I was quite amazed at the amount of heat that comes out of this heater because it's not as tall [as] in the picture." They continued, explaining, "It's bewildering. Just close your bedroom door for about 30 minutes, open it up, and the heat will hit you in the face." They finished off by adding, "I am purchasing another one for my living room." Head to Amazon to get the Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater while it's 36 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 'Luxurious' Towel Set with 5,800+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $6 Apiece at Amazon The Flattering Denim Styles Celebrities Are Into Right Now Are Up to 63% Off at This Under-the-Radar Sale Amazon Marked Down These $64 Cooling Pillows to Just $18 Apiece Ahead of Black Friday