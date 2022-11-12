Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Warms the 'Entire Room,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now

Temperatures are steadily dropping — which means we're doing everything possible to remain warm, whether that's curling up under a fluffy blanket or pulling out your thickest coat every time you leave the house.

And while those are certainly excellent methods of keeping warm, you may also want to add a space heater into your regimen. We like the Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

The top-rated device is designed to effortlessly heat up a room, so you don't have to worry about your utility bill skyrocketing. It's outfitted with two settings, high and low heat, a seven-hour timer, and a programmable thermostat that can be controlled via the screen at the top of the device (or with the included remote control).

It also has a number of safety features. The space heater is constructed out of a non-combustible heating element, and has a child- and pet-safe exterior and built-in overheat protection that prevents the device from getting too hot. Since the space heater is lightweight, it's easy to carry from room to room, plus it has a small footprint so it won't take up a ton of space. The space heater also oscillates, pushing out heat to every corner of the room.

Buy It! Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

More than 19,000 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with many noting that it "warms the entire room" in a "matter of minutes." One user said, "Within 10 to 20 minutes we could already feel the air getting warmer inside the house," while another mentioned: "This space heater saved us when temperatures dropped to 7 degrees last week!"

Another five-star reviewer wrote, "I was quite amazed at the amount of heat that comes out of this heater because it's not as tall [as] in the picture." They continued, explaining, "It's bewildering. Just close your bedroom door for about 30 minutes, open it up, and the heat will hit you in the face." They finished off by adding, "I am purchasing another one for my living room."

Head to Amazon to get the Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater while it's 36 percent off.

