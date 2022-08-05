Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This Powerful Tower Fan — and It's on Sale Right Now

If you're looking for an easy and affordable way to stay cool at home, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this portable tower fan.

Currently on sale, the Lasko Household Tower Fan delivers a continuous stream of air to help you beat the heat. It has three speeds that are all 55 decibels and under, so you can enjoy the breeze without getting distracted by loud noise.

The device also has an oscillating feature that helps circulate air throughout the entire room. And since the portable fan, which weighs just 15.5 pounds, has a built-in handle, it's easy to move from the living room to the bedroom — or any room you want to cool down.

Buy It! Lasko Household Oscillating Portable Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

If you want to stay cool while you snooze, the fan has a night setting that dims the control lights and automatically decreases the fan speed. You can also program the fan to turn off automatically by using the timer, which goes up to 7.5 hours.

Another handy feature? It comes with a remote control. So if you're not close enough to the fan to reach the buttons on it, you can stay right where you are and use the remote to access five settings: power, speed, oscillation, timer, and night mode.

A popular cooling gadget on Amazon, it has more than 26,400 five-star ratings from customers who are, well, "blown away" by the "ridiculously powerful" fan.

"This fan is super quiet and it cools down a room quickly," wrote one reviewer, who added that it's "perfect for Houston summers."

Others appreciate its sleek design and convenient portability, with one saying: "It looks great with the rest of my decor, and it's easy to move around," explaining that it's "small and light, but mighty!"

There is no end date listed for this deal, but it's not going to be here forever. So head to Amazon to pick up the Lasko Household Tower Fan while it's still on sale.