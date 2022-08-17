A Popular Lasko Floor Fan with 'Superman Speed' Has Been Slashed to Just $60 at Amazon

“This fan really makes it comfortable to be outside”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith.

Published on August 17, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lasko 20" High Velocity Quick Mount
Photo: Amazon

Hot days call for backup, including everything from jumping into the pool or spending the afternoon directly in front of the air conditioning. So if you're looking for other ways to cool down in a hot space, consider opting for a high-powered fan that's sure to get the job done.

Right now, Amazon's best-selling floor fan is 33 percent off. The Lasko 20-Inch High Velocity Floor Fan is designed with three speeds, a powerful motor, and metal fan blades, all of which work in tandem to provide a cooling breeze. Thanks to the pivoting head, the fan can be directed up, down, or to the side, giving you the option to send cold air in different directions.

The fan is big enough to place in large rooms, including workplaces, garages, bedrooms, and workshops. It comes with a six-foot cord, allowing you plenty of length to find an outlet, as well as a three-prong plug that guarantees it won't move or fall out over time. Plus, you can mount the fan — which comes with a bracket — to the wall, so it's up in place at all times. It doesn't require any tools to assemble either.

Lasko 20" High Velocity Quick Mount
Amazon

Buy It! Lasko 20-Inch High Velocity Floor Fan, $59.98 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given this floor fan a five-star rating, with many noting that it "moves air like a whirlwind" in hot spaces and is the "coolest investment" shoppers have made. One user said, "It produces one of the best columns of air I've found," while a five-star reviewer from Florida added: "This fan really makes it comfortable to be outside."

Another user added: "I have never had a fan that blows like this one." They added that it's "heavy-duty," has "Superman speed," and "reminds me of those Hollywood fans they used to make movies." They finished off by saying that it makes a "world of difference in the cooling, especially in my hot Southwest, dry desert heat."

Head to Amazon to get the Lasko 20-Inch High Velocity Floor Fan while it's 33 percent off.

