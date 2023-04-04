This Lasko Floor Fan 'Drastically' Changes a Room's Air Temperature, and It's 30% Off at Amazon

The weather is heating up, which means we're all doing everything we can to stay cool, whether that's sleeping under cooling bed sheets or switching over to iced coffee.

Another way to stay cool? Installing a high-powered fan beside you, like the Lasko High Velocity Floor Fan, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The fan is equipped with three powerful speeds, along with a pivoting head that allows you to direct air up, down, or in any direction in between. You can place the fan just about anywhere, whether you want it in the garage or attic, or right beside you in the home office.

The fan can be placed directly on the floor, and it can be mounted on the wall; it comes with all the necessities, including a bracket, making it easy to place. It also has a built-in carrying handle, so it's a breeze to move it from room to room.

Over 21,000 Amazon shoppers have given the floor fan a five-star rating, with users noting that it "moves air so quickly" and "drastically" changes the air temperature within a matter of minutes. One reviewer said, "​​This fan is so good that I went and ordered two more," while another maintained: "It can cool a room in less than 10 minutes."

A third shopper wrote that "this fan is a beast." They explained how they first used the device while staying at a hotel, and they were "impressed," especially since they had the fan set on the lowest setting, and then "had to get up in the middle of the night to face it away from me because I was just too cold." They continued, "It is extremely powerful and circulates air like a champ. I absolutely love this fan."

Head to Amazon to get the Lasko High Velocity Floor Fan while it's 30 percent off.

