People Say This Space Heater Provides 'Instant Warmness' — and It's 61% Off Right Now
With the weather dipping into cooler temperatures, everyone is springing for ways to stay warm, whether that means slipping into fluffy slippers or curling up under a fleece blanket with a mug of hot chocolate. If you're looking for another method of staying warm, you'll also want to nab a personal space heater.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Lasko Heating Space Heater. Normally priced at $48.99, it's been slashed to just $19.09 — that's over 61 percent off! The compact space heater is equipped with 200 watts of power and is the perfect size to place beside you at your desk or on the dining room table. Thanks to its smaller size (it weighs just under three pounds), the space heater takes up less room but still pushes out plenty of heat to keep your fingers warm while you type, read, or write at home.
There's no assembly required — all you have to do is take it out of the box,plug it in the wall, and it's good to go. A simple switch turns it on and off, and once it's on, it only produces a quiet white noise that won't disturb you while you work. It's also designed with several safety features, including a protection from overheating and a cool touch exterior.
Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, saying it's "whisper quiet" and calling it "small yet mighty." One user even wrote, "It works well to heat a small space and is so quiet that sometimes I would forget to turn it off before leaving for the day."
"This thing is freaking awesome," one five-star reviewer shared. "My office is so cold. I have been lusting over this little heater every cold, miserable day this winter, and finally gave in and decided to order it. I usually wear my coat, gloves, and scarf all day long while I am sitting at my desk, but once this came, I set it up under my desk and flipped it on. Instant warmness and relief!" They added, "I can't tell you how nice it is to be comfortable at work finally."
"I tried the heater today in an uncomfortably chilly garage on a damp day," another shopper explained. "The heater is pretty quiet, and it gets quite hot. After about ten minutes, I had to move it further away from me, to about three feet, and change the direction of its air flow. Wonderfully comforting warmth." They added, "I was quite comfortable thanks to this attractive little heater."
Stay warm all fall and winter by shopping the Lasko Heating Space Heater for under $20 while this deal is still available.
