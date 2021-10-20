"This thing is freaking awesome," one five-star reviewer shared. "My office is so cold. I have been lusting over this little heater every cold, miserable day this winter, and finally gave in and decided to order it. I usually wear my coat, gloves, and scarf all day long while I am sitting at my desk, but once this came, I set it up under my desk and flipped it on. Instant warmness and relief!" They added, "I can't tell you how nice it is to be comfortable at work finally."