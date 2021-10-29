Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This 'Small and Sleek' Space Heater in Droves — and It's Now on Sale
Welcome to the peak of fall: AKA that time of the year when the temperature has drastically dropped, but it's still not cold enough to start up the heat. And with the weather too fickle for consistent comfort (one day it's 75 degrees and sunny, and the next, it's 58 degrees and rainy), you might be riding out the chillier days indoors bundled up in a blanket and oversized sweater. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are shaking off the shivers with a smart and affordable solution: the Lasko Ceramic Tower Space Heater.
This 1,500-watt model combines a powerful velocity of air and extensive oscillation to effectively distribute heat around any room. Choose from two heat settings and an adjustable thermostat via the heater's digital controls on the top, or on the convenient wireless remote.
Measuring 7.25 by 22.5 inches, the tower space heater's slim design doesn't take up much space, but it's tall enough that you'll be able to feel its warmth from just a few feet away. You can move it between rooms thanks to its carrying handle on the back (the unit only weighs 5.6 pounds), while its extended 6-foot power cord gives you the freedom to place and angle it however you prefer.
For safety, three timer options allow up to 7 hours of consistent use, automatically powering off when your selected time is up. Plus, overheat protection and a cool ceramic exterior prevent the body and carry handle from reaching a temperature that could scald curious kids or pets.
Buy It! Lasko Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $58.26 (orig. $64.79); amazon.com
More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers gave this space heater a five-star rating, with 4,000 of them leaving perfect reviews. In fact, it's so popular, sales grew 136 percent this week alone (according to Amazon), earning it a spot on the retailer's Movers and Shakers list.
Reviewers particularly love the Lasko model's minimized noise level in comparison to competitors. "This thing is also so quiet," wrote one. "Even running on high it only sounds like a hum, not a blowing fan. It's really small and sleek, and the remote is just icing on the cake…I'm super happy with this little heater! Great value for the money."
"Through [the] years, I spent a lot of money on space heaters, mainly for my wife's comfort," said another. "I threw practically all of them away. [The] heaters always had the same faulty design: bulky, heated too much, or poor heating capacity. [This] Lasko heater has resolved my concerns (and my wife's concerns — she just loves it). Its design has fine control features for various temperature values and it heats up [a] room's space and area quickly. Not only is it effective and efficient, but it's also ergonomic for any room application."
The next time you reach for a blanket, consider purchasing the Lasko Ceramic Tower Space Heater that Amazon customers are buying in droves.
