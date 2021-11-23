Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Raises the Temperature of a Room in Just 15 Minutes — and It's 48% Off
It's that time of year when no matter what you do, you always seem to be cold. You could throw on a pair of fuzzy socks or curl up into the softest blanket you own and wait for them to work their magic, or you could simply set up a space heater and instantly warm up.
Right now, you can save 48 percent on the top-rated Lasko Ceramic Adjustable Space Heater, which customers practically guarantee will keep you warm throughout the winter. Thanks to an adjustable thermostat with 11 temperature settings, you can properly heat up a room up to 300 square feet. Just turn the dial to your preferred temperature and get comfortable. The compact space heater also offers high heat, low heat, and fan settings on a separate dial.
The space heater has several built-in safety features, including overheating protection and a cool-touch exterior, which keeps the outside safe to touch even when it's switched on. It's designed with a carry handle, so it can easily be moved between rooms and placed on office desks and kitchen tables.
Buy It! Lasko Ceramic Adjustable Space Heater, $29 (orig. $55.90); amazon.com
This space heater is one of the most popular on Amazon, earning over 22,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers call it the "Energizer Bunny of little heaters" and a "tank of a heater." One shopper said, "I plugged one in, turned it on and it took less than fifteen minutes to raise the temp in my bedroom by five degrees."
"I live in Michigan where winters can get pretty harsh, and even on days when it's not below freezing, any damp quickly seeps in through leaky doors and windows and puts an uncomfortable chill in the air… So I went searching for a mini heater," one user working a security job shared. They added, "This year's holiday shutdown has seen it being used 24 hours a day for the last eight days. Its heat output has not decreased a bit."
"We have a tiny house, but it has this cute little covered porch; the problem is it's freezing at the moment out there," another five-star reviewer said. "The floors are not insulated and there isn't any heat out there. My husband is currently working from home for the foreseeable future so he is using that area as his office. We finally broke down and got this heater after doing a little bit of research." They added, "It does a really great job of keeping that space warm. The porch is only about 50 square feet so it doesn't take much, but this little heater does the trick."
Head to Amazon to get the Lasko Ceramic Adjustable Space Heater for just $29 while it's on sale.
