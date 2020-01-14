Larry King Sells L.A. Estate for $17 Million Amid Health Crisis and Divorce

Larry King has parted ways with the home he bought with his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King, five months after he filed for divorce.

The 10,810-square-foot Tuscan-style estate located in Beverly Hills sold for $16.995 million, according to the listing. The house was represented by Kurt Rappaport of West Side Estate Agency. The former couple reportedly purchased the home in 2007 for just under $12 million, and put the residence on the market in October.

Complete with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a heated pool, the mansion offers an elaborate and luxurious living space that also includes a gym, maid’s quarters and a one-bedroom guesthouse located on the property.

Larry, 86, and Shawn, 60, raised their two sons, Chance and Cannon, in the home, which was built in 1989.

News of the sale comes as the former CNN host, who’s been faced with several health scares of late, revealed in November that he had a stroke and was in a coma for weeks, just before he underwent heart surgery.

“I had a stroke,” he told Extra at the time. “Everything got better except [for] my left foot, and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they tell me I’ll be walking by Christmas. Not bad, I’ve been walking with a walker.”

He added: “It’s been a rough year, I don’t remember anything since March — I had the stroke in March. I haven’t driven a car, but I’m back at work and that makes me feel great.”