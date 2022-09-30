'Dust Bunnies Don't Have a Chance' Against This Cordless Stick Vacuum. Shoppers Say — and It's 40% Off Today

“Say goodbye to Dyson”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith.

Published on September 30, 2022 04:00 AM

Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: Amazon

Here's one thing we can all agree on: Everyone needs a vacuum cleaner. These handy and powerful devices make it easy to clean — without having to get down on your hands and knees to scrub out stubborn stains.

So if you're looking for a new one to add to your collection — or you've simply never bought a vacuum — you'll want to head straight to the Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon thanks to a discount and an on-site coupon. The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a suction power that can hit 33,000 pascals as well as a 400-watt brushless motor. Choose from three speeds and get to work, running this stick vacuum across multiple surfaces.

The sleek and slim vacuum cleaner is designed to pick up dust along walls, rotate to any angle, and effortlessly nab dirt, debris, and pet dander. Thanks to the axis roller brush, hair won't tangle, so you won't need to pull out hunks of hair after every run. The vacuum is also designed with a five-layer multi-filtration system that captures dust, making it easier to breathe indoors.

Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Users can control the device via the touch screen, which allows those who are cleaning to easily shift settings, monitor battery power, and know when to change out the filter. The vacuum can also be converted into a handheld device, giving you the ability to target specific places around the house. Just attach the crevice tool to get in between couch cushions or the brush tool to clean upholstered items. Plus, the vacuum can run for up to 50 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with one noting that "dust bunnies don't have a chance." Others say the suction power is "strong" and even write that you can "say goodbye to Dyson." One said, "I don't even dread vacuuming," while another added: "Friends of mine who have tried it have been very impressed. I'm surprised they have not taken it with them!"

Another former Dyson user wrote: "So far, this vacuum has been just as good as the Dyson V10 it is replacing." They explained that their Dyson had died and decided to take a chance on this stick vacuum. "At a fraction of the cost, this is getting the job done just as well," they finished off by saying.

Head to Amazon to get the Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 40 percent off.

