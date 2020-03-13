9 Top-Rated Laptop Desks on Amazon to Make Working from Home More Comfortable

They’ve got thousands of positive reviews between them

By Summer Cartwright
March 13, 2020 02:07 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Amazon

Transitioning from being in the office to working (or shopping) from home can be a tough pill to swallow. At home, it seems that there are so many more distractions and complications. Among them: How to position your laptop while you work in bed, on the couch, or at a kitchen counter. 

You could try the pillow mountain method, but speaking from experience, stacking plush on top of plush usually ends up in an electronic avalanche. And keeping your laptop on your lap isn’t exactly the most comfortable thing for your back or neck. (Not to mention, some studies suggest that the heat from a laptop near your stomach can cause fetal damage within the first few weeks of pregnancy). Luckily, there are lap desks

Shop Lap Desks on Amazon: 

The funky tripod-like contraptions fold over your lap to stabilize your laptop, computer mouse, and any other accessories you use. While these things aren’t the coolest-looking inventions, they’re actually very practical if you’re going to be working from home. The contraptions are like mini desks, and some of them house pretty cool features like storage spaces and adjustable trays. 

There are several different designs out there, so we’re looking to Amazon reviews for the best bets. Below, shop the best lap desks available according to real shoppers.

Mavo Craft Folding Laptop Desk: 4.3 stars, 2,478 reviews 

Amazon

Shoppers say this lightweight folding lap desk is a roomy and sturdy option. It’s great for those who like to move their workspace around throughout the day. 

Key features: built-in storage space, collapsible side folds 

Buy It! Mavo Craft Folding Laptop Desk, $22.97; amazon.com 

TaoTronics Laptop Desk for Bed: 4.7 stars, 1,912 reviews 

Amazon

Built for easy adjustments, reviewers say this lap desk can also become a standing desk once it’s placed on top of a high table or countertop. 

Key features: adjustable legs that can stand at five different heights, three different color options, a customizable angled table

Buy It! TaoTronics Laptop Desk for Bed, $44.99; amazon.com

Nearpow Laptop Bed Tray Table: 4.6 stars, 2,114 reviews 

Amazon

Fans of the Nearpow table most enjoy the security that comes with its stopper that secures both your laptop and mouse in place. 

Key features: an auto-lock to secure the table’s legs, clamps for angled adjusting, removable stoppers

Buy It! Nearpow Laptop Bed Tray Table, $40.99; amazon.com 

Songmics Laptop Desk for Bed: 4.4 stars, 1,595 reviews 

Amazon

Perhaps the most traditional-looking lap desk, the Songmics table has five adjustment levels that reviewers say are easy to use and to change. 

Key features: a small side drawer that’s perfect for holding cords and thumb drives

Buy It! Songmics Laptop Desk for Bed, $36.99; amazon.com 

Avantree Height Adjustable Laptop Bed Desk: 4.6 stars, 7,160 reviews 

Amazon

Lovers of the Avantree desk say it’s a multipurpose tool any home needs, as it can be used for eating, drawing, and working. 

Key features: foldable legs, an adjustable tabletop

Buy It! Avantree Height Adjustable Laptop Bed Desk, $46.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Superjare Foldable Laptop Table: 4.5 stars, 1,259 reviews 

Amazon

Superjare’s foldable tables comes with a built-in handle that makes transferring the folded accessory a breeze, and those who have the desk say that added benefit makes all the difference. 

Key features: storage space for books, pencils, and more when the table is folded

Buy It! Superjare Foldable Laptop Table, $26.99; amazon.com

Furinno Adjustable Vented Laptop Table: 4.1 stars, 1,819 reviews 

Amazon

The ventilated table included with this desk’s design eases the worry that your laptop will overheat during a long work day. 

Key features: ventilated laptop table, a 360-degree spring lock system that can support any angle

Buy It! Furinno Adjustable Vented Laptop Table, $35.32; amazon.com

PWR+ Laptop Table Stand: 4.2 stars, 2,213 reviews 

Amazon

An additional table that’s made for a computer mouse is a design feature that shoppers say is both comfortable and clever. 

Key features: adjustable ergonomic mount for mouse pads, adjustable legs, ventilated table 

Buy It! PWR+ Laptop Table Stand, $39.90; amazon.com

Winsome Alden Bed Tray: 4.2 stars, 4,127 reviews 

Amazon

For those who enjoy classic, no-frills accessories, the Winsome tray is a functional device that shoppers say serves its purpose well. 

Key features: built-in storage space, adjustable tray

Buy It! Winsome Alden Bed Tray, $23.80 (orig. $32.50); amazon.com

 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.