9 Top-Rated Laptop Desks on Amazon to Make Working from Home More Comfortable

Transitioning from being in the office to working (or shopping) from home can be a tough pill to swallow. At home, it seems that there are so many more distractions and complications. Among them: How to position your laptop while you work in bed, on the couch, or at a kitchen counter.

You could try the pillow mountain method, but speaking from experience, stacking plush on top of plush usually ends up in an electronic avalanche. And keeping your laptop on your lap isn’t exactly the most comfortable thing for your back or neck. (Not to mention, some studies suggest that the heat from a laptop near your stomach can cause fetal damage within the first few weeks of pregnancy). Luckily, there are lap desks.

The funky tripod-like contraptions fold over your lap to stabilize your laptop, computer mouse, and any other accessories you use. While these things aren’t the coolest-looking inventions, they’re actually very practical if you’re going to be working from home. The contraptions are like mini desks, and some of them house pretty cool features like storage spaces and adjustable trays.

There are several different designs out there, so we’re looking to Amazon reviews for the best bets. Below, shop the best lap desks available according to real shoppers.

Mavo Craft Folding Laptop Desk: 4.3 stars, 2,478 reviews

Shoppers say this lightweight folding lap desk is a roomy and sturdy option. It’s great for those who like to move their workspace around throughout the day.

Key features: built-in storage space, collapsible side folds

Buy It! Mavo Craft Folding Laptop Desk, $22.97; amazon.com

TaoTronics Laptop Desk for Bed: 4.7 stars, 1,912 reviews

Built for easy adjustments, reviewers say this lap desk can also become a standing desk once it’s placed on top of a high table or countertop.

Key features: adjustable legs that can stand at five different heights, three different color options, a customizable angled table

Buy It! TaoTronics Laptop Desk for Bed, $44.99; amazon.com

Nearpow Laptop Bed Tray Table: 4.6 stars, 2,114 reviews

Fans of the Nearpow table most enjoy the security that comes with its stopper that secures both your laptop and mouse in place.

Key features: an auto-lock to secure the table’s legs, clamps for angled adjusting, removable stoppers

Buy It! Nearpow Laptop Bed Tray Table, $40.99; amazon.com

Songmics Laptop Desk for Bed: 4.4 stars, 1,595 reviews

Perhaps the most traditional-looking lap desk, the Songmics table has five adjustment levels that reviewers say are easy to use and to change.

Key features: a small side drawer that’s perfect for holding cords and thumb drives

Buy It! Songmics Laptop Desk for Bed, $36.99; amazon.com

Avantree Height Adjustable Laptop Bed Desk: 4.6 stars, 7,160 reviews

Lovers of the Avantree desk say it’s a multipurpose tool any home needs, as it can be used for eating, drawing, and working.

Key features: foldable legs, an adjustable tabletop

Buy It! Avantree Height Adjustable Laptop Bed Desk, $46.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Superjare Foldable Laptop Table: 4.5 stars, 1,259 reviews

Superjare’s foldable tables comes with a built-in handle that makes transferring the folded accessory a breeze, and those who have the desk say that added benefit makes all the difference.

Key features: storage space for books, pencils, and more when the table is folded

Buy It! Superjare Foldable Laptop Table, $26.99; amazon.com

Furinno Adjustable Vented Laptop Table: 4.1 stars, 1,819 reviews

The ventilated table included with this desk’s design eases the worry that your laptop will overheat during a long work day.

Key features: ventilated laptop table, a 360-degree spring lock system that can support any angle

Buy It! Furinno Adjustable Vented Laptop Table, $35.32; amazon.com

PWR+ Laptop Table Stand: 4.2 stars, 2,213 reviews

An additional table that’s made for a computer mouse is a design feature that shoppers say is both comfortable and clever.

Key features: adjustable ergonomic mount for mouse pads, adjustable legs, ventilated table

Buy It! PWR+ Laptop Table Stand, $39.90; amazon.com

Winsome Alden Bed Tray: 4.2 stars, 4,127 reviews

For those who enjoy classic, no-frills accessories, the Winsome tray is a functional device that shoppers say serves its purpose well.

Key features: built-in storage space, adjustable tray

Buy It! Winsome Alden Bed Tray, $23.80 (orig. $32.50); amazon.com

