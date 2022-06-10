Amazon Shoppers Say the 'Softness Is Real' on This Mattress Pad — and It Has Double Discounts
If you're worried about damaging your mattress — whether from accidental spills or pet accidents — all you need to do is slide a mattress pad on top. Start with the Lanoite Waterproof Mattress Protector Pad, which currently has double discounts at Amazon.
The mattress pad is made from both a high-loft polyester and a quilted microfiber material, making it super durable. It's also finished off with a waterproof layer that prevents everything from sweat, body fluids, and accidental spills from seeping through to the mattress. Unlike comparable items, it doesn't make noise when you move at night — in fact, it's wonderfully quiet, soft, and breathable.
Shoppers can choose from sizes twin through California king, and it's available in two colors: white and gray. Each one is outfitted with a deep pocket, allowing you to stretch the protector over even the widest of mattresses. The mattress pad is environmentally friendly, free of any toxic chemicals like PVC and fire retardants. And when it's time to clean the pad, just stick it in the washing machine and tumble dry on low. Plus, thanks to an Amazon coupon, the mattress pad is under $25.
Buy It! Lanoite Waterproof Mattress Protector Pad, $22.40 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the mattress protector a five-star rating, with many noting that the "softness is real" and the pad easily "absorbs" a leak or spill. One user said, "This one is just as nice as more expensive products," while another simply wrote that it provides "great protection."
Another reviewer explained that they had to wash the mattress protector within the first week, writing, "I got a $900 Nectar mattress and as soon as I put the protector on, I spilled lemonade in the bed," also adding that the protector "saved the mattress."
Head to Amazon to get the Lanoite Waterproof Mattress Protector Pad while it has double discounts.
