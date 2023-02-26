A Set of Bed Sheets That Shoppers Say Are 'Simple' but 'Elegant' Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon

Finding a set of bed sheets that is actually soft, comfortable, and breathable is the holy trifecta — and far more difficult than one would think. All you have to do is look to the recommendation of Amazon shoppers, who swear by the Lane Linen 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set — and it's on sale right now.

The bed sheets are woven out of 100 percent organic cotton, making them cool, crisp, and lightweight to the touch. A fleet of durable cotton fibers increases the strength of the sheets, so they won't shred, shrink, or fade over time — even after multiple washes. And since the bed sheets are so soft, they're ideal for anyone with sensitive skin, because they're not processed with chemicals or harsh detergents.

Each set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one elasticized fitted sheet with a deep pocket that can stretch to fit over deep mattresses up to 15 inches thick. Shoppers can choose from several colors, including navy and charcoal, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king. Plus, when it's time to clean the sheets, just toss them in the washing machine in cold water and tumble dry them on low heat.

Buy It! Lane Linen Organic Cotton 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set, $26.63 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Over 4,800 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with users calling them "heavenly" and "simple and elegant." One user said, "You just don't see them like this anymore," while another added: "They're soft, smooth, and delicious to sleep in."

"I'm a bit of a sheet snob, and these really hit the mark," a third shopper explained, calling the set "amazing." They also wrote: "They're super soft, but they feel so clean and fresh."

Head to Amazon to get the Lane Linen Organic Cotton 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set while it's up to 56 percent off.

