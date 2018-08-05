Lance Bass Is 'Heartbroken' After Losing Bidding War for Brady Bunch House: 'I Feel Used'

Lance Bass was this close to buying the house of his dreams before the rug got swept out from under him.

One day after tweeting that his offer to purchase the Brady Bunch house had been accepted, the former ‘NSYNC member shared that the next day he learned another buyer was interested — and they were willing to pay any price to scoop up the property for themselves.

“Marcia Marcia Marcia!” wrote Bass, 39, on Instagram Saturday, referencing a famous line from the beloved American sitcom.

“I’m feeling heartbroken today,” he added. “As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house — at least that’s what we were told.”

Continuing, he wrote that “the agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed — even writing up the ‘winning bid’ for my team after informing me of the good news.”

“This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike,” he remarked, before explaining what went wrong.

“The next day, due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost,” he wrote, adding that while he and his husband, Michael Turchin, “were prepared to go even higher,” they were “totally discouraged” from doing so, and were told that the new buyer would “outperform any bid with unlimited resources.”

“How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity?” he asked. “I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling.”

“I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished. Thanks for all the love and support,” he wrote.

Bass shared this lengthy message alongside a photograph of himself standing on the property, making a thumbs up sign. “Here’s a story of a shady brady,” he wrote alongside the image.

However, the singer and television host added that there was one thing all of his fans could do to make the disappointment sting a little less: register to vote.

“To make me happier you can register and vote November 6th!” he wrote at the end of the lengthy message.

The instantly recognizable house that served as the facade of the Brady home on the hit series that ran from 1969 to 1974 was listed with Douglas Elliman for $1.88 million. While it’s unclear who ended up purchasing the property, Deadline previously reported that several developers, who would potentially demolish the house, were eyeing the lot.

According to the listing, the home, located at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, California, is reportedly the second most photographed house in the U.S. after the White House.

The house was reportedly selected for the show by creator Sherwood Schwartz for its approachable yet of-the-moment aesthetic. “We didn’t want it to be too affluent, we didn’t want it to be too blue-collar,” he told the LA Times in 1994. “We wanted it to look like it would fit a place an architect would live.”

He also revealed that the set designers added a faux window to the top of the house to give the illusion of a full second floor that existed in the built interiors.

The home first appeared in the second-ever episode of the show and was seen in every episode after.