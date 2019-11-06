Lance Bass is helping HGTV say “Bye Bye Bye” to Thanksgiving, and hello to Christmas!

The founding member of *NSYNC is partnering with the network to host Outrageous Holiday Houses, an HGTV special which will highlight some of North America’s most spectacular holiday displays, set to premiere on Thanksgiving Day.

The episode will take viewers on a coast-to-coast tour of the country, featuring towns like Santa Claus, Indiana, and North Pole, Alaska, to see some of the most over-the-top holiday home transformations.

“HGTV is stepping into Christmas with some of the most outrageous displays you’ve ever seen,” Bass said in a press release. “We’re going to meet the most dedicated and obsessed Christmas fans around. As a huge Christmas fan, I am excited to host this show!”

Property Brothers’ Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, will kick off the special by giving viewers a glimpse into their gingerbread house-inspired decorations. The couple adorned their Los Angeles home with edible treats, a toy conveyor belt and handmade candy decorations, the release added.

Drew and his brother Jonathan Scott are also acting as executive producers for the show.

Some of the other stops on Bass’s holiday tour include a Christmas Candyland in Dallas, a 300-acre dairy farm and post office filled with letters to Santa in Bernville, Pennsylvania, a Santa train in Phoenix and an elf’s playground in Toronto.

“Stringing the lights and trimming the tree is a favorite tradition for many families, but there are some who take it to an entirely new level,” added Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “HGTV set out to find the most incredible, over-the-top holiday displays in Outrageous Holiday Houses and, with Lance’s help, we did.”

Bass is also a noted fan of the home improvement channel.

Last year, he tried to purchase the famous Brady Bunch house in order to save it from demolition, but was outbid by a mystery buyer. After initially being distraught over his loss of the property, Bass learned HGTV had made the winning bid and happily supported the network as they renovated the iconic home for the series, a Very Brady Renovation.

“I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?” Bass wrote at the time. “My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again.”

Bass even took a tour of the house in September after the interior was transformed to match the rooms from the show (which were actually filmed on a separate soundstage). “It looks so real that it looks fake!” Bass said on his visit, adding “This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

Outrageous Holiday Houses will air on Nov. 25 at 11 p.m ET on HGTV.