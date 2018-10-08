Lance Bass Will Be Part of HGTV's Brady Bunch House Show After Losing Out on Buying It

Lance Bass will get to fulfill his Brady Bunch dream after all.

In early August the former *NSYNC star thought he bought the house whose iconic facade served as the exterior of the Brady family home on the hit sitcom, only to find out that he was outbid by HGTV. While he said he was initially “heartbroken” by the news he’d lost out on the home, he was happy it was the TV network who had swooped in with the winning bid.

While he won’t get to move in, Bass will now help HGTV produce a show about the famous home, he tells PEOPLE.

“The fans came to my rescue. They saw how hosed I got,” he said while attending the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas last month, referring to the real estate loss. “They forced HGTV’s hand to get me involved.”

The former boybander didn’t reveal what his role will be in the production, but he says fans will have to wait a while to find out. “There’s a lot of things that have to be done before we can start remodeling it, so it’s going to take a year or two,” he said.

Bass also told PEOPLE what he wanted to do with the home, had he landed it.

“I’m a huge Brady fan, so I wanted to turn the house into what we all knew from the television show because all they did was use it for exterior,” he said. “The inside looks nothing like it, so I was gonna add a lot of square footage, add a second floor and try to turn it into that iconic set.”

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on the sitcom, recently told PEOPLE she too had been interested in buying the home when it came up for sale this summer. “When the whole thing happened, I have to say that I really thought, ‘Gee, I would like to buy that house,’ McCormick told PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles.

McCormick ultimately decided not to get involved in the already competitive bidding war, but says she’s happy that HGTV will redo the house.

“If anyone’s gonna redo that house, who could be more perfect than HGTV?” she said. “I’m a big fan of their network. I’m sure that they will do a great job.”