Lana Del Rey Filmed Her 'White Dress' Music Video at a Wild Trailer Park Hotel in Joshua Tree — See Inside!

Lana Del Rey found quite the quirky spot to film her latest music video.

The singer, 35, took her roller skates to a trailer park hotel in Southern California desert for the video companion to "White Dress," a song off her new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Partially shot at Hicksville Trailer Palace in Joshua Tree, the music video features Del Rey gliding through desert roads, making pitstops at diners and eventually making her way to the trailer palace as she sings.

The free spirited hotel is comprised of 11 individually designed vintage trailers, cabins, train cars — and even a houseboat — with unique names such as The Sideshow and The Peewee.

In the "White Dress" music video, Lana Del Rey can be seen skating atop the roof of The Skipper and spinning poolside, with The Fifi and The Lux trailers in the distance.

The New World — a 40-foot original 1950s trailer named after Roger Corman's studio — is also featured heavily.

Across seven acres, the property includes a number of activities and amenities including a ball pit, a newly renovated game room, a BB gun and archery range, a saltwater pool, a rooftop hot tub and a mini golf range.

Guests can also gather in The Tipi, an area meant for socializing with others, building a fire pit and enjoying each other's company.

The eccentric property is owned by Erica Beers and Rebecca Slivka, who purchased the property about a year ago after visiting the property for six years in a row as guests.