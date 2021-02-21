This $26 Extendable Scrubber Brush Makes Cleaning So Much Quicker and Easier

The versatile scrubber brush can extend up to 46-inches long, while its 180-degree adjustable head is perfect for cleaning at different angles. You'll no longer need to climb, bend, or reach into far corners of your bathtub, tile, glass, wall, ceiling, orfloor. The full set comes equipped with three extenders to change the length, and two interchangeable brush heads — tight corners, recesses, grout lines, ceiling fans, and tall furniture are just a handful of places you'll be able to scrub with both. What's more, the ergonomic non-slip handle ensures you'll feel secure holding the pole at its longest length.