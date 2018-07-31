See Laila Ali's Gorgeous Patio Renovation—Plus 5 Tips to Recreate the Look in Your Own Home!

Laila Ali has a new favorite room in the house.

The host of Home Made Simple on OWN and author of the Food for Life cookbook, 40, worked with Lauren Makk, Yelp’s Home Editor, to revamp her outdoor living area and give her functional space a gorgeous update. Ali gifted the newly decorated patio as a Father’s Day surprise to her husband, former football player Curtis Conway, 47.

“We love relaxing out there in the evenings but the space needed an update and we were ready for something new,” Ali tells PEOPLE. “Lauren was able to give us the perfect space to unwind.”

Before the renovation, Ali’s tiled terrace featured two simple chairs and a bare floor. But a few cosmetic updates —including a new rug, sofa, and greenery —transformed it into an Instagram-worthy outdoor space fit for entertaining or relaxing.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

Think it’s time to update your own patio? See Makk’s tips for recreating the look in your home below.

1. Find a Great Indoor/Outdoor Rug

“To make the space feel like a room and ground your furniture, purchase a slightly oversized rug. We picked a simple, clean rug so that the accent colors could really pop.”

2. Add Curtains (Yes, Outdoors!)

“Floor to ceiling linen curtains allow you to control the breeze and add an additional layer of texture. We used Yelp to find a professional contractor to help install these curtains.”

3. Mix Wood Textures

“Mixing woods helps to create a more relaxed and bohemian feel. Consider adding wood with a coffee table, wicker and wooden furniture or even wooden pots.”

4. Throw in a Little Green

“Any great outdoor space requires some greenery. You’re able to create the look of a luscious oasis by staggering plants —try mixing and matching your planters with different plants like succulents and trees.”

5. Add Personal Accessories

“Don’t forget to bring some of the inside out by adding living space furniture like a bar cart.”