The singer previously revealed that she'd lived in the apartment for three years before she was launched to stardom following the release of her first album, "The Fame Monster"

Lady Gaga's Former Lower East Side Apartment Is Available to Rent for $2,000 a Month

Lady Gaga's former Lower East Side apartment is on the market!

The unit, located at 176 Stanton Street, is available to rent for $2,000 a month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom pad features 10-foot ceilings, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and inlaid wood flooring, according to the listing.

The apartment also has a lot of natural light thanks to two windows in the bedroom, as well as a window adjacent to the kitchen and a skylight over the living area.

Image zoom Credit: Alex Livshiz /compass

Image zoom Credit: Alex Livshiz /compass

Image zoom Credit: Alex Livshiz /compass

Gaga's old digs previously hit the market in 2015 and 2011, according to Curbed New York.

In a 60 Minutes interview from 2011, the singer revealed that she'd lived in the apartment for three years before she was launched to stardom following the release of her first album, "The Fame Monster."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After saying goodbye to the Stanton Street unit, Gaga upgraded to a Central Park South apartment, which she rented for $22,000 per month, Curbed reported at the time.