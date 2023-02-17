Lady Gaga's Former N.Y.C. Penthouse Is Available for Rent for $35,000 a Month — See Inside!

The luxury unit was featured in the singer’s 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 17, 2023 05:11 PM
Lady Gaga Former NYC Penthouse
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Essential New York Real Estate

Lady Gaga's former New York City penthouse certainly deserves an applause!

With sweeping views of Central Park and the surrounding Midtown area, the 1,985-sq.-ft., two-story property is officially available for rent for $35,000 a month.

The first floor of the penthouse features two private balconies while the second floor offers two extensive decks with stunning landscaping installed by Gaga when she lived there.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex, which was also featured in the singer's 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, is listed for rent with Merav Shalhon of Essential New York Real Estate.

Lady Gaga Former NYC Penthouse
Essential New York Real Estate

"Central Park is visible from every room of the unit and you can see the entire park from end to end," Shalhon says of the impressive unit. "The views are breathtaking and must be seen in person to really appreciate. Pictures are not enough to capture the beauty."

Lady Gaga Former NYC Penthouse
Essential New York Real Estate

Moving through the entrance foyer of the penthouse, residents are immediately greeted by the spacious living room which features a wood-burning fireplace and vast windows.

Lady Gaga Former NYC Penthouse
Essential New York Real Estate

The dining room includes direct access to one of the balconies and leads right into the living area.

Lady Gaga Former NYC Penthouse
Essential New York Real Estate

Granite countertops and white brick detailing line the walls of the chef's kitchen.

Lady Gaga Former NYC Penthouse

Up the staircase lies the primary bedroom which boasts another wood-burning fireplace and panoramic views of the park.

Lady Gaga Former NYC Penthouse
Essential New York Real Estate

Attached to the primary bedroom is the white marble bathroom, featuring a soaking tub and a direct path into the walk-in closet.

Lady Gaga Former NYC Penthouse
Essential New York Real Estate

The primary bedroom also includes access to both terraces and the separate "doggy area" with a decorative fire hydrant that Gaga installed for her dogs.

Related Articles
Ashley Tisdale attends SHEGLAM's Glam House Pop-Up Hosted by Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale Jokes She Should 'Open Her Own Furniture Store' After Going Through Packed Storage Unit
Dead humpback whale
Dead Humpback Whale Washes Up on New Jersey Beach, the 9th to Do So on N.Y.-N.J. Coast in 2 Months
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause Says It Was 'Stressful' Having 'Every Little Interaction' with Ex Jason Oppenheim Filmed
BEL AIR, CA - JUNE 10: Zsa Zsa Gabor photographed at home on June 6, 1990 in Bel Air, California (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images); Photos by Michael Roth: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1LqsSAMtVv1Q6cZlmukIjdS56bwWHdDN4
Zsa Zsa Gabor's Former Custom Pink Palm Springs Home Lists for $3.8 Million — See Photos
Rihanna, house for sale, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
See Inside L.A. Home Formerly Owned by Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the Market for $16.5M
Chip Joanna Gaines, Taylor Swift
Chip and Joanna Gaines Recall Their Awkward Run-in with Taylor Swift, but Say They Were Still 'Smitten'
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (R) after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl Lvii, Glendale, Arizona, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Jason and Travis Kelce Shed 'Tears of Joy' When Talking About Mom on Post-Super Bowl Podcast
Christian Siriano attends as Minted Weddings and Christian Siriano ring in Valentine's Day with pop-up wedding ceremonies in Times Square at Duffy Square in Times Square on February 14, 2023 in New York City.
Christian Siriano Officiates 2 Weddings in Times Square on Valentine's Day: 'It Was So Much Fun!'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 ARIA Awards at The Hordern Pavilion
G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause a 'Sexy Baby' in Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute
Priscilla and Ed Sneckenberger
Woman, 83, Denied Former Fiancé's Friend Request 60 Years After He Broke Her Heart — Now They're Newlyweds
tops supermarket buffalo
Buffalo Mass Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Possibility of Parole for Racist 2022 Massacre
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Close Laugh on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.
christine woodward
Pa. Teacher Killed in Fiery SUV Crash Despite Other Driver's Attempt to Save Her: 'A Huge Loss'
jonathan scott wished girlfriend zooey deschanel a happy birthday
Jonathan Scott's Valentine's Day Tribute to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Includes a Cute Rom-Com Reference
Farm animals with Kevin the bear
Big Teddy Bear Named Kevin Provides Cuddles and Companionship to Rescue Goats Looking for Love
ty pennington, Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington Reveals He Had a Valentine's Day Mixup in Texts with Wife Kellee: 'Remember the Important Dates'