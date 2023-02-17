Lifestyle Home Lady Gaga's Former N.Y.C. Penthouse Is Available for Rent for $35,000 a Month — See Inside! The luxury unit was featured in the singer’s 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two By Natalia Senanayake Published on February 17, 2023 05:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty, Essential New York Real Estate Lady Gaga's former New York City penthouse certainly deserves an applause! With sweeping views of Central Park and the surrounding Midtown area, the 1,985-sq.-ft., two-story property is officially available for rent for $35,000 a month. The first floor of the penthouse features two private balconies while the second floor offers two extensive decks with stunning landscaping installed by Gaga when she lived there. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex, which was also featured in the singer's 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, is listed for rent with Merav Shalhon of Essential New York Real Estate. Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift Essential New York Real Estate "Central Park is visible from every room of the unit and you can see the entire park from end to end," Shalhon says of the impressive unit. "The views are breathtaking and must be seen in person to really appreciate. Pictures are not enough to capture the beauty." See Lady Gaga Essential New York Real Estate Moving through the entrance foyer of the penthouse, residents are immediately greeted by the spacious living room which features a wood-burning fireplace and vast windows. Essential New York Real Estate The dining room includes direct access to one of the balconies and leads right into the living area. Essential New York Real Estate Granite countertops and white brick detailing line the walls of the chef's kitchen. Jenna Ortega Raves About Lady Gaga Recreating Viral 'Wednesday' TikTok Dance at Golden Globes Up the staircase lies the primary bedroom which boasts another wood-burning fireplace and panoramic views of the park. Essential New York Real Estate Attached to the primary bedroom is the white marble bathroom, featuring a soaking tub and a direct path into the walk-in closet. Essential New York Real Estate The primary bedroom also includes access to both terraces and the separate "doggy area" with a decorative fire hydrant that Gaga installed for her dogs.