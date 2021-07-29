This Outdoor Daybed Instantly Turns Your Backyard Into a Resort, and It's $100 Off Right Now

Plus tons of other patio furniture and decor items that are on sale
By Emily Belfiore
July 28, 2021 10:30 PM
Contrary to popular belief, mid-summer is actually the best time to stock up on outdoor furniture. Thanks to retailers like Walmart, finding affordable patio furniture is made easy with its vast assortment of offerings. Whether you're looking to replace your old umbrella and patio table, or want to upgrade your outdoor space with some luxurious-looking lounge chairs and decor pieces, there's something to suit every design scheme and budget. 

In fact, there's one new arrival that we already have our eyes (and wallets!) on that's not only incredibly stylish but also comes with a budget-friendly price tag: the Lacoo Outdoor Daybed. Right now, it is marked down $100, giving shoppers a major deal on the resort-quality furniture piece. 

Buy It! Lacoo Outdoor Daybed, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com

Successfully combining comfort, functionality, and elegance, the piece provides ample seating with its versatile design, which can be separated into four separate seats or pushed together to form the daybed. The beige cushion and dark brown rattan color scheme instantly elevates your backyard, and the all-weather materials means it's built to last. It measures 66 inches in length, 68 inches in depth, and 63 inches in height when assembled as a daybed, and comfortably fits up to two to four people. And the best part is, it comes with a collapsible canopy that can be repositioned so you can stay out of the sun when needed. 

The Lacoo Outdoor Daybed isn't the only affordable outdoor furniture piece you can score today. Below, explore the other must-have patio furniture items that are also on sale and will help turn your backyard into paradise. 

Shop More Outdoor Furniture on Sale at Walmart: 

