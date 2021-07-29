This Outdoor Daybed Instantly Turns Your Backyard Into a Resort, and It's $100 Off Right Now

Successfully combining comfort, functionality, and elegance, the piece provides ample seating with its versatile design, which can be separated into four separate seats or pushed together to form the daybed. The beige cushion and dark brown rattan color scheme instantly elevates your backyard, and the all-weather materials means it's built to last. It measures 66 inches in length, 68 inches in depth, and 63 inches in height when assembled as a daybed, and comfortably fits up to two to four people. And the best part is, it comes with a collapsible canopy that can be repositioned so you can stay out of the sun when needed.