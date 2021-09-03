Amazon Dropped the Prices on Hundreds of Rugs Ahead of Labor Day, and They're Going for as Little as $11
Whether you're shopping for your first rug or you're in the market for a new one, one thing that tends to stay the same on the search for the home decor staple is its high price tag. Fortunately, Amazon just launched an early Labor Day sale on a wide selection of rugs — and prices start at $11.
Packed with hundreds of deals on rugs, Amazon's Labor Day rug sale has savings of up to 70 percent. There are so many styles and sizes marked down, including large area rugs that are ideal for bedrooms and living rooms, and colorful kids' rugs that add a fun dimension to playrooms. Plus, small kitchen rugs are on major mark down.
Need some help navigating the huge rug sale? We pulled together the 10 best deals ahead.
Shop Amazon Labor Day Rug Deals:
- Maples Rugs Pelham Kitchen Rug, $10.53 (orig. $17.99)
- Home Dynamix Elementary Rug, $19.21 (orig. $39.99)
- Artistic Weavers Desta Rug, $23.70 (orig. $60)
- Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Lattice Rug, $31.24 (orig. $118)
- Home Dynamix Medallion Rug, $34.29 (orig. $109.99)
- Unique Loom Del Mar Contemporary Rug, $42.50 (orig. $63)
- NuLoom Wynn Braided Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $58.44 (orig. $103.99)
- Unique Loom Davos Shag Area Rug, $91.50 (orig. $125.99)
- Unique Loom Sofia Area Rug, $95.86 (orig. $149)
- Rugshop Cozy Contemporary Shag Rug, $117.29 (orig. $399.99)
For a pop of color, check out the Home Dynamix Medallion Rug that's 70 percent off in select sizes. Another option that will brighten any room is the Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Lattice Rug, on sale for just $31.
If you're looking for a cozy style that adds texture to your home, try a shag area rug like the Rugshop Cozy Contemporary Shag Rug. You can get it for 70 percent off right now. Another popular option on sale is the Unique Loom Davos Shag Area Rug. It's picked up nearly 3,500 perfect ratings, with customers noting that it's soft and plush.
For a braided texture, check out the NuLoom Wynn Braided Rug, which is on sale for $59. Since it's an indoor-outdoor rug, you can style it inside your home or on your patio.
Ahead of Labor Day weekend, shop these incredible rug deals. And if you want to score savings on home, kitchen, electronics, and more, check out the rest of Amazon's huge Labor Day sale.
