These Are the Only Labor Day Patio Furniture and Decor Deals Worth Shopping on Amazon

Sweet summer may be coming to a close, but who's to say you can't enjoy your backyard beyond Labor Day?

Whether you're planning to relax on quiet fall afternoons or host gatherings with loved ones on chilly evenings, you can find the patio furniture and decor to complete your space on Amazon. Ahead of the long weekend, the retailer is slashing prices on all of it — up to 59 percent off. The only problem? Knowing where to look.

We did the searching for you and found tons of Labor Day furniture sales hiding in Amazon's secret Outlet storefront. We're talking deals on popular brands like Caravan, Signature Design by Ashley, Christopher Knight Home, and more. Best of all, prices start at just $15.

Labor Day Patio Furniture and Decor Deals

Anyone who prefers to spend time relaxing in the backyard will appreciate this super popular zero-gravity chair from Caravan. The chair reclines back, making you feel almost weightless. More than 4,900 shoppers have given a five-star rating to this now-$78 chair, and don't be surprised if you doze off once you kick back.

And while guests are over, these comfortable swivel chairs from Signature Design by Ashley will make them feel at ease. A purchase comes with two chairs, complete with plush back and seat cushions, wide arm rests, and stylish rattan weave around the base. Before Labor Day even starts, you can get the seating set for 43 percent off.

If you have a big family or are always throwing backyard parties, then you need a patio furniture set as comfortable as your living room couch. And this five-piece sofa option from Christopher Knight Home does the job, according to shoppers. The set comes with the sofa (made up of three armchairs), cushions, an ottoman, and a coffee table and is built from beautiful acacia wood.

Planning to have a cup of coffee in the morning? Do it outside on this cast aluminum bistro set. With its lattice-style back and vine detail, it looks like something straight out of a European coffee shop. Now that it's on sale for under $250, you can enjoy that Parisian atmosphere at home without ever booking a ticket.

There is so much more in store on Amazon ahead of Labor Day weekend. Scroll through our list below to see what else is marked down before taking a peek at other deals happening within Amazon's Outlet.

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Davina Outdoor Dining Chair Set, $195.83 (orig. $308.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adams Manufacturing Quik-Fold Conversation Set, $67.40 (orig. $79.15); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair, $77.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Blissun Portable Beach Umbrella with Sand Anchor, $30.79 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tiveney Outdoor Door Mat, $22.39 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Wicker Lounge Chair Set, $672.16 (orig. $1,034.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sterno Home Globe Outdoor String Lights, $14.99 (orig. $25.13); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yesland Seagrass Belly Basket Set, $16.09 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lvtxiii Outdoor Patio Seat Cushions, $23.09 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Paradise Trail Swivel Chair Set, $999.99 (orig. $1,766.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Soleil Iron Side Table, $62.43 (orig. $96.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Town Wood Patio Table Set, $465.90 (orig. $559.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Mamie Outdoor Sofa Set, $666.96 (orig. $826.02); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Highwood Adirondack Folding Ottoman, $90.85 (orig. $218.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Cole Cast Aluminum Bistro Set, $225.05 (orig. $265.99); amazon.com

