This Mattress-in-a-Box with 7,300+ Five-Star Reviews Is Majorly Discounted This Weekend

You spend a good amount of your life in bed, so it’s important to make sure it’s a comfortable place to decompress and get a good night’s sleep. Thanks to the direct-to-consumer business model, shopping for a new mattress online has quickly become the norm. There are hundreds of options to choose from — and Labor Day happens to be a really great time to buy one.

Shop the Best Labor Day Mattress Sales This Weekend

Tuft & Needle: Save 10 percent on all size mattresses

Casper: Take 10 percent off all mattresses, plus save an additional 10 percent with coupon

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattresses

Allswell: Take 15 percent off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses

Helix Sleep: Save up to $200 on mattresses, plus get two free Dream pillows

Avocado Mattress: Save $200 on select mattresses

Signature Sleep: Score up to 27 percent off coil mattresses

Layla Sleep: Get up to $200 off mattresses, plus two free pillows

Before buying, there are a lot of questions you should ask yourself: Are you a stomach sleeper or side sleeper? Do you prefer soft or firm? Do you sweat a lot at night? What size mattress is best for your lifestyle? While shopping for a mattress online can feel a bit overwhelming, the good news is that most brands (like Allswell, Tempur-Pedic, and Tuft & Needle) offer risk-free trials.

But don’t wait too long to decide — these amazing deals won’t last. Keep scrolling to shop the best Labor Day mattress sales on offer this weekend.

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle’s Original Mattress has over 7,300 five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who swear it’s an “incredible mattress at an even better price” — and it’s even cheaper right now. The popular mattress-in-a-box is touted for its “Zone Support” that offers different levels of firmness to keep your body aligned. For a limited time, you score 10 percent off any size Tuft & Needle Mattress on Amazon.

Buy It! Tuft & Needle Original Mattress – Queen, $535.50 (orig. $595); amazon.com

Casper

Shoppers can score 10 percent off any size of Casper’s Original Foam mattress on Amazon right now, plus an additional 10 percent off by clicking the coupon box. That means you can save up to $246 on this mattress-in-a-box. Made from up to 121 recycled plastic water bottles, the company’s breathable foam is not only eco-friendly, but also designed to help you stay cool throughout the night. The extra discount will automatically be added to your cart when you check out.

Buy It! Casper Original Foam Queen Mattress, $886.95 (orig. $1,095); amazon.com

Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic’s Labor Day sale is the mattress brand’s best of the year — it’s offering up to $300 off almost all mattresses, $200 off select adjustable bases, and 20 percent off the Tempur-Topper; the best-rated Breeze collection that’s designed to feel eight degrees cooler all night long is included in this offer. There’s no need to worry about entering a promo code to get these savings.

Buy It! Tempur-Breeze Mattress – Queen, $3,699 with code (orig. $3,999); tempurpedic.com

Allswell

During Labor Day weekend, popular home brand Allswell is offering 15 percent off its Luxe and Supreme Mattresses with the code PERFECTROOM. Each Allswell mattress has the company’s foam-coil technology and signature quilted lining that offers a medium-firm feel. The Luxe Hybrid option has racked up over 1,200 positive reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating — and you can snag a queen-size for less than $550, which will be delivered to your door rolled up into a box. This deal ends on Tuesday, September 9.

Buy It! The Allswell The Luxe Hybrid – Queen, $548.25 with code PERFECTROOOM (orig. $645); allswell.com

Helix Sleep

During Helix Sleep’s Labor Day sale, you can score $200 off when you spend $1,750 with the code LDS200, $150 off when you spend $1,250 with the code LDS150, or $100 off any mattress purchase with the code LDS100. And on top of that, you’ll also receive two free Dream Pillows with your new mattress. You can take Helix’s Sleep Quiz to help you discover your perfect bed.

Buy It! Helix Sleep Midnight Mattress – Queen, $899 (orig. $999); helixsleep.com

Avocado Mattress

If you want to invest in something organic, the Avocado Green Mattress is one of the best options on the market. It’s made from 100 percent GOTS organic certified wool with no chemical treatments and offers a gentle but firm feel, which is why it’s earned 10,000+ five-star reviews. Plus, it comes with a 25-year warranty, so you can rest assured knowing you won’t be mattress shopping again for decades. During Labor Day, shoppers can score the brand’s Green, Vegan, and Luxe Crib mattresses for $200 off with the code LABORDAY200.

Buy It! Avocado Green Mattress – Queen, $1,199 with code LABORDAY200 (orig. $1,399); avocadogreenmattress.com

Signature Sleep

Signature Sleep’s mattresses are perfect for those looking to get a good night’s rest at a reasonable price — the brand offers some of the most affordable mattresses we’ve come across. This 8-inch coil queen mattress is marked down to $229 during Amazon’s Labor Day Sale. It features layers of high density foam at the top and bottom so that you can sleep comfortably without feeling the coils. It ships rolled up in an easy transport box and expands within just a few hours.

Buy It! Signature Sleep Contour 8" Reversible Encased Coil Mattress – Queen, $229 (orig. $280.99); amazon.com

Layla Sleep

This weekend only, Layla Sleep is offering $150 off its memory foam mattress and $200 off its hybrid option. Plus, you’ll also receive two free pillows with your purchase. Its copper-infused memory foam mattress is one of the few on the market that’s designed to be flippable — it has a soft side and a hard side, meaning you have two chances to find your desired comfort. Score a queen-size mattress for just under $900 without entering a promo code.

Buy It! Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress – Queen, $899 (orig. $1,049); laylasleep.com