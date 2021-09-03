Shop

All the Furniture Deals Worth Shopping from Amazon This Weekend — Up to 75% Off

Including console tables, kitchen carts, and mattress toppers 
By Amy Schulman
September 03, 2021 07:00 AM
Labor Day weekend is officially here, and with it, a slew of not-to-be-missed sales on just about everything, including top-rated bed sheets, fashion, and kitchenware. This year, Amazon's Labor Day deals boast huge markdowns on furniture for just about every room in the house, with prices up to 75 percent off.    

Whether you're considering a new mattress for the bedroom or require a sleek desk for the office, there's something for everyone in these sales. We've plucked out the best furniture deals happening at Amazon right now, and prices start at just $66.

Here are the 13 best Labor Day furniture deals to shop now:

If you're looking to add in a few new pieces to the bedroom, consider sliding in this utilitarian 4-shelf bookcase to provide some extra space for storage — plus it's 49 percent off. Don't miss out on any of the mattress deals, either: You can snag a top-rated foam mattress that's down $100, as well as a memory foam mattress topper for up to 20 percent off. Plus, grab a few of the mid-century modern end tables to place bedside; the farmhouse-style pieces offer plenty of storage both above and below.     

For the living room, check out the plush couch that can be easily converted into a comfortable sofa bed, along with a console table that can be placed anywhere, like  the entryway  or even the main space. If it's the office you're looking to upgrade, take a peek at this modern writing desk that can comfortably fit a laptop or this more traditional version that's  on major sale, you'll save an extra $480 off.   

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the best furniture deals during Labor Day Weekend, including more mattresses, bed frames, kitchen carts, and coffee tables. But make sure to check out quickly because these deals will only last as long as the weekend. 

Credit: Amazon

Vasagle Console Table

Buy It! Vasagle Console Table, $66.31 (orig. $95.54); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Linon Austin Kitchen Cart

Buy It! Linon Austin Kitchen Cart, $92.11 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Nathan James Parker Modern Home Office Desk

Buy It! Nathan James Parker Modern Home Office Desk, $174.93 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Best Price Mattress 4 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Buy It! Best Price Mattress 4 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $77.92–$89.35 (orig. $91.67–$111.43); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

South Shore 4-Shelf Storage Bookcase

Buy It! South Shore 4-Shelf Storage Bookcase, $112.01 (orig. $219); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Sweetnight Breeze 12-Inch Mattress

Buy It! Sweetnight Breeze 12-Inch Mattress, $511.20 (orig. $568); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Simplihome Harrison 36-inch Wide Square Coffee Table

Buy It! Simplihome Harrison 36-inch Wide Square Coffee Table, $252.44 (orig. $569.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Simplihome Harper 30-inch Wide Mid Century Modern Storage Cabinet

Buy It! Simplihome Harper 30-inch Wide Mid Century Modern Storage Cabinet, $197.86 (orig. $549.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Simplihome Warm Shaker Rustic Modern Desk

Buy It! Simplihome Warm Shaker Rustic Modern Desk, $199.20 (orig. $679.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress

Buy It! Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress, $850.50 (orig. $954); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Novogratz Francis Farmhouse Queen Bed Frame

Buy It! Novogratz Francis Farmhouse Queen Bed Frame, $190.03 (orig. $346.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Simplihome Square Mid Century Modern End Side Table

Buy It! Simplihome Square Mid Century Modern End Side Table, $128.33 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Novogratz Upholstered Cassidy Convertible Sofa Bed

Buy It! Novogratz Upholstered Cassidy Convertible Sofa Bed, $354.37 (orig. $436.99); amazon.com

