All the Furniture Deals Worth Shopping from Amazon This Weekend — Up to 75% Off
Labor Day weekend is officially here, and with it, a slew of not-to-be-missed sales on just about everything, including top-rated bed sheets, fashion, and kitchenware. This year, Amazon's Labor Day deals boast huge markdowns on furniture for just about every room in the house, with prices up to 75 percent off.
Whether you're considering a new mattress for the bedroom or require a sleek desk for the office, there's something for everyone in these sales. We've plucked out the best furniture deals happening at Amazon right now, and prices start at just $66.
Here are the 13 best Labor Day furniture deals to shop now:
- Vasagle Console Table, $66.31 (orig. $95.54)
- Linon Austin Kitchen Cart, $92.11 (orig. $369.99)
- Nathan James Parker Modern Home Office Desk, $174.93 (orig. $279.99)
- Best Price Mattress 4 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $77.92–$89.35 (orig. $91.67–$111.43)
- South Shore 4-Shelf Storage Bookcase, $112.01 (orig. $219)
- Sweetnight Breeze 12-Inch Mattress, $511.20 (orig. $568)
- Simplihome Harrison 36-inch Wide Square Coffee Table, $252.44 (orig. $569.99)
- Simplihome Harper 30-inch Wide Mid Century Modern Storage Cabinet, $197.86 (orig. $549.99)
- Simplihome Warm Shaker Rustic Modern Desk, $199.20 (orig. $679.99)
- Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress, $850.50 (orig. $954)
- Novogratz Francis Farmhouse Queen Bed Frame, $190.03 (orig. $346.99)
- Simplihome Square Mid Century Modern End Side Table, $128.33 (orig. $349.99)
- Novogratz Upholstered Cassidy Convertible Sofa Bed, $354.37 (orig. $436.99)
If you're looking to add in a few new pieces to the bedroom, consider sliding in this utilitarian 4-shelf bookcase to provide some extra space for storage — plus it's 49 percent off. Don't miss out on any of the mattress deals, either: You can snag a top-rated foam mattress that's down $100, as well as a memory foam mattress topper for up to 20 percent off. Plus, grab a few of the mid-century modern end tables to place bedside; the farmhouse-style pieces offer plenty of storage both above and below.
For the living room, check out the plush couch that can be easily converted into a comfortable sofa bed, along with a console table that can be placed anywhere, like the entryway or even the main space. If it's the office you're looking to upgrade, take a peek at this modern writing desk that can comfortably fit a laptop or this more traditional version that's on major sale, you'll save an extra $480 off.
Keep scrolling to see the rest of the best furniture deals during Labor Day Weekend, including more mattresses, bed frames, kitchen carts, and coffee tables. But make sure to check out quickly because these deals will only last as long as the weekend.
