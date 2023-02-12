This Spin Scrubber 'Does All The Work' While Cleaning Bathtubs, Floors, and Mirrors — and It's 34% Off at Amazon

“My bathroom is cleaner with way less effort”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.

Published on February 12, 2023 07:00 AM

LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Elbow grease shouldn't be how you get your bathtubs, showers, and floor tiles to shine like new. The Labigo Cordless Spin Scrubber makes cleaning easy, according to shoppers, eliminating the need to hunch over the bathtub and tirelessly tend to soap scum and hard water stains. The best part? You can snag the full spin scrubber cleaning kit at Amazon for 34 percent off right now.

The kit includes the cordless spin scrubber, four brush heads, a detachable and retractable extension rod, and a wall mount and charger. Its high-speed capacity reaches an impressive 300 rotations per minute, effectively scrubbing yucky buildup off of surfaces like stone, grout, glass, and carpet. Plus, it's plenty quiet — so you won't have to worry about making a ton of noise while you work.

LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Amazon

Buy It! Labigo Cordless Spin Scrubber, $50.99 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

Each brush head can be used for different hard-to-reach or generally difficult-to-clean nooks and crannies in your home; their varying shapes and bristle thicknesses allow users to be as widely efficient or narrowly precise as they'd like. One shopper explained that the flat brush head "works great for glass doors," while the pointed brush head could "get into the corners" of their tiled shower. Another reviewer noted that the tool made "cleaning baseboards really easy."

Plus, its handy extension rod and strong scrub power takes the brunt off of the strenuous and time-consuming dirty work (pun intended). One shopper said they experienced "significantly less back pain after cleaning," while another reviewer raved: "My bathroom is cleaner with way less effort." To put it simply, a third user stated that there won't be any more "bending over" since the spin scrubber "does all the work" for them.

Shoppers also love the electric spin scrubber's 3.5-hour battery life. One reviewer affirmed that they're able to "clean one bathroom at a time on one charge," which is useful for both lengthier sessions or quick spot cleanings.

No matter what you're hoping to clean around the house, the Labigo Cordless Spin Scrubber is up for any mucky challenge. Head over to Amazon to jump on this $26 discount and streamline your cleaning needs.

