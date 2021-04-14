You Only Have 24 Hours to Shop This Top-Rated Cool Mist Humidifier for Under $30

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
As we enter into full-blown allergy season, finding ways to combat runny noses and dry throats is a number one priority. And while wearing face masks outdoors does help keep pollen and other allergens from entering the nose, another way to stay sniffle-free indoors is by investing in a humidifier. And right now is the perfect time to do so, since Amazon has launched a limited-time deal of the day on a Kyvol Humidifier, slashing the price by over 30 percent.
The Kyvol Vigoair HD3 Humidifier is built with an extra-large 4.5-liter water tank and a nozzle that can be rotated 360 degrees, and covers up to 430 square feet. This increases the humidity of a room by adding extra moisture to the air, helping to improve the airy quality, soothe allergies and dry skin, enhance sleep, and even moisturize indoor plants. Once the BPA-free tank is filled, the humidifier can run for up to 75 hours without needing to be refilled.
Thanks to the upgraded noise reduction technology, the humidifier is as quiet as a whisper, making it an ideal companion while sleeping. Plus, it's designed with a porous ceramic filter ball, which eliminates smells and other micro materials in the water, giving you puffs of odor-free mist.
Buy It! Kyvol Vigoair HD3 Humidifier, $27.19 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers rave about the power of this sturdy humidifier, which has over 1,500 five-star ratings. Customers call it a "whisper-quiet humidifier" that can clear up a dry nose and throat. Plus, many reviewers say they can "finally breathe again" thanks to its presence in their homes.
"I bought this for my boyfriend who has allergy issues and struggles with a dry cough," one five-star shopper says. "He had never used a humidifier before so was hesitant at first. Once he opened it and started using it, he couldn't believe how much it helped his throat and reduced his coughing at night. I chose this model because of its taller, slim design. It is super easy to use and very quiet compared to models I have had previously."
"I bought two of these Kyvol humidifiers, one for our bedroom and one for my wife's plant room," another user shares. "We are happy to have this extremely quiet humidifier in our bedroom while we sleep. Most of the time we cannot even hear it! It has helped our breathing at night. My wife's plants are doing very well since we started using the humidifier."
Whether you're looking to reduce a dry throat during allergy season or simply need to moisturize indoor plants, shop the Kyvol Vigoair HD3 Humidifier for just $27.19 on Amazon before it reverts back to the original price.