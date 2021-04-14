You Only Have 24 Hours to Shop This Top-Rated Cool Mist Humidifier for Under $30

"I bought this for my boyfriend who has allergy issues and struggles with a dry cough," one five-star shopper says. "He had never used a humidifier before so was hesitant at first. Once he opened it and started using it, he couldn't believe how much it helped his throat and reduced his coughing at night. I chose this model because of its taller, slim design. It is super easy to use and very quiet compared to models I have had previously."