This Powerful Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Just Became Amazon’s Top Seller

A shopper who has the Cybovac E31 was surprised by how well it worked: "First of all, as a vacuum, it did a great job moving around the space from carpet to floor and back again, cleaning up dust, dirt, and hair, which I assumed it would at this price point. I downloaded the app, changed a couple of settings, and let her rip. The robot moved around flawlessly and, although it did get stuck a couple of times, it was able to wiggle itself out and get back to work.