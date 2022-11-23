Kylie Jenner's Home Stager Decorated Her $22M Beverly Hills House to Sell as an 'Homage' to Her

PEOPLE spoke with Meridith Baer, who staged one of Kylie Jenner’s mansions that the star recently listed for sale

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 10:15 AM
Kylie Jenner home stager

When it comes to home design, Kylie Jenner embraces simplicity.

Meridith Baer, A-list home stager and founder of Meridith Baer Home, spoke with PEOPLE about what it was like staging a 9,680-square-foot Beverly Hills home for Jenner, who purchased the property in 2018 for $13.5 million, splitting the cost with Travis Scott. They put it back on the market for $21.9 million in October.

"We wanted to nod to Kylie's love of the blush and nude colors that she uses in her skincare line," Baer says. "Overall, the style is what we would call organic modern. So a lot of the furniture is very, very natural, peaceful, simple. At the same time, we have edgy, bold art and a lot of unique pottery pieces."

Baer has worked on "a number of homes in the past for different members of Kylie's family," including big sister Kim Kardashian, but says Jenner gave her the most freedom.

"What's interesting is they didn't tell us what to do. We picked up the cue of her own taste. The colors and looks that she loves are what guided, so it was like an homage to her," she adds.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Home credit Nils Timm” and on social media “@nilstimmvisuals

The home, which boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, is filled with "minimal, soothing and elegant" touches, says Baer.

"Even though she's glamorous herself, she really likes the look and feel of simplicity. And it was very important to us that the house not feel staged," she explains. "That's what we are known for, is to decorate a home that looks like a home and doesn't feel staged."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Home credit Nils Timm” and on social media “@nilstimmvisuals
Nils Timm/@nilstimmvisuals

Baer had also staged this same house for the previous owners, before Jenner and Scott purchased it.

"We had been asked that time to make it very glam," she recalls. "And [Kylie] bought it and then of course, on her own, brought it down into a very homey and warm and interesting look."

Along with natural accents, the rooms are filled with sumptuous details as seen in the dark curtains and black coffee tables. "I love that living room with the real, dark walls. It's just so moody," Baer says. "Each room is unique, and I actually just love the feel of the house."

She adds: "I could see myself even living in this home. It's just delicious and peaceful and welcoming and not showy-offy."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Home credit Nils Timm” and on social media “@nilstimmvisuals
Nils Timm/@nilstimmvisuals

The property, which Jenner and Scott put on the market four years after buying the home together, is tucked away behind a gated driveway in an upscale neighborhood. It sits on 1.1 acres and has views of the Los Angeles skyline.

The home features free-flowing spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, imported stone, oak flooring and other contrasting accents.

Full-length sliding glass doors open out to a tranquil backyard with a lush, manicured garden, a resort-style pool, spa, built-in barbecue and a lounge area. There's also a guest house and a three-car garage.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Home credit Nils Timm” and on social media “@nilstimmvisuals
Nils Timm/@nilstimmvisuals

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The couple split the cost of the house months after welcoming their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, 4, in February 2018. They've since celebrated the birth of a baby boy this past February.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "Kylie and Travis's new Beverly Hills house is spectacular. It's contemporary, but very warm at the same time. The property is also very private."

"Kylie is a tough negotiator and business woman. She wanted the house and got a good price for it," the insider added, noting that both parents paid. "She did buy it with Travis. They mostly bought it as an investment, but it seems they plan on staying there too."

Related Articles
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 14-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Am Thankful Every Single Day'
Terry Crews, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, demo the outdoor living space for Terry's personal driver Frank, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
Drew Scott and Terry Crews Strip Down to Jackhammer Shirtless on Sneak Peek of 'Celebrity IOU'
Taylor Swift Cornelia Street Former Townhouse for Rent
Taylor Swift's Former NYC Townhouse on Cornelia Street Is for Rent for $45,000 per Month — See Inside!
1500W Portable Space Heaters for Indoor Use with Overheating
This Oscillating Space Heater Is 52% Off Prior to Black Friday, and Shoppers Say It Works in Minutes
millie bobby brown christmas
Christmas Came Early! Millie Bobby Brown, Joanna Gaines and More Celebs That Decorate Before Thanksgiving
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards
Erin Napier Saved the Day with a Secret Talent During a Crisis on the Set of Her HGTV Christmas Movie
Amazon bedsure faux fur throw blanket
This Best-Selling Throw Blanket Has Fleece on One Side and Faux Fur on the Other — and It's on Sale at Amazon
smartmi Air Purifier
Amazon Shoppers Say This Powerful Air Purifier 'Eliminates' Smells and Smoke — and It's 40% Off
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Reality TV Personality Brett Oppenheim attends the Stephen Curry 2022 ESPYs celebration at LAVO Ristorante on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 23: Christine Quinn attends Netflix’s "Selling Sunset" launch party on March 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for OPPENHEIM GROUP)
Brett Oppenheim Says Christine Quinn's 'Selling Sunset' Exit Is a 'Big Loss' to the Show
Early Amazon Robot Vacuum Deal Roundup
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon Has Huge Deals on Robot Vacuums — Prices Start at Just $110
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr517rEJV5Q A Peek Inside Leslie Jordan's Home 🏠 MTV Cribs MTV Vault
Leslie Jordan Shares Glimpse Inside His Home in MTV 'Cribs' Filmed Before His Death at Age 67
Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
Joanna Gaines dancing in the snow during a photoshoot
Watch Joanna Gaines Show Off Her Dance Moves to Keep Warm During Snowy 'Magnolia Journal' Cover Shoot
The Laundress
The Laundress Recalls All Products Over Safety Concerns
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble holiday card
Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'
ellen degeneres
Ellen DeGeneres Lists Montecito Cottage for Sale for $6 Million — See Inside!