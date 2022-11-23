Kylie Jenner's Home Stager Decorated Her $22M Beverly Hills House to Sell as an 'Homage' to Her

When it comes to home design, Kylie Jenner embraces simplicity.

Meridith Baer, A-list home stager and founder of Meridith Baer Home, spoke with PEOPLE about what it was like staging a 9,680-square-foot Beverly Hills home for Jenner, who purchased the property in 2018 for $13.5 million, splitting the cost with Travis Scott. They put it back on the market for $21.9 million in October.

"We wanted to nod to Kylie's love of the blush and nude colors that she uses in her skincare line," Baer says. "Overall, the style is what we would call organic modern. So a lot of the furniture is very, very natural, peaceful, simple. At the same time, we have edgy, bold art and a lot of unique pottery pieces."

Baer has worked on "a number of homes in the past for different members of Kylie's family," including big sister Kim Kardashian, but says Jenner gave her the most freedom.

"What's interesting is they didn't tell us what to do. We picked up the cue of her own taste. The colors and looks that she loves are what guided, so it was like an homage to her," she adds.

The home, which boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, is filled with "minimal, soothing and elegant" touches, says Baer.

"Even though she's glamorous herself, she really likes the look and feel of simplicity. And it was very important to us that the house not feel staged," she explains. "That's what we are known for, is to decorate a home that looks like a home and doesn't feel staged."

Baer had also staged this same house for the previous owners, before Jenner and Scott purchased it.

"We had been asked that time to make it very glam," she recalls. "And [Kylie] bought it and then of course, on her own, brought it down into a very homey and warm and interesting look."

Along with natural accents, the rooms are filled with sumptuous details as seen in the dark curtains and black coffee tables. "I love that living room with the real, dark walls. It's just so moody," Baer says. "Each room is unique, and I actually just love the feel of the house."

She adds: "I could see myself even living in this home. It's just delicious and peaceful and welcoming and not showy-offy."

The property, which Jenner and Scott put on the market four years after buying the home together, is tucked away behind a gated driveway in an upscale neighborhood. It sits on 1.1 acres and has views of the Los Angeles skyline.

The home features free-flowing spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, imported stone, oak flooring and other contrasting accents.

Full-length sliding glass doors open out to a tranquil backyard with a lush, manicured garden, a resort-style pool, spa, built-in barbecue and a lounge area. There's also a guest house and a three-car garage.

The couple split the cost of the house months after welcoming their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, 4, in February 2018. They've since celebrated the birth of a baby boy this past February.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "Kylie and Travis's new Beverly Hills house is spectacular. It's contemporary, but very warm at the same time. The property is also very private."

"Kylie is a tough negotiator and business woman. She wanted the house and got a good price for it," the insider added, noting that both parents paid. "She did buy it with Travis. They mostly bought it as an investment, but it seems they plan on staying there too."