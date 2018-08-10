Kylie Jenner Turns an L.A. Nightclub Pink for Her 21st Birthday Party—See Inside the Lavish Bash

Kylie Jenner is 21!

The youngest of the KarJenner clan celebrated her milestone birthday at Delilah, a restaurant-lounge in Los Angeles on Thursday night ahead of her birthday at midnight on Friday.

Jenner transformed the space into a pink and gold wonderland with pink mylar fringe covering the exterior walls, a guest tells PEOPLE.

Inside, it was all pink everything: from the furniture to the draping and lightbulbs to flowers surrounding the bar and balloons that filled the ceiling. At one point during the party, pink and gold confetti fell from the ceiling as the whole room cheered.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

A neon “21” sign lit up the dance floor, where Jenner and her VIP guest list—which included all of her sisters, Scott Disick, Bella Hadid, the Weeknd, and Chris Brown—broke out a few moves.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jet Off to Europe Without Baby Stormi

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, no 21st birthday would be complete without drinks (served by staff sporting t-shirts with Jenner’s Forbes cover on the back!), and Jenner used this opportunity to allow guests to identify their relationship status in a creative way. Guests could choose from three different cup colors imprinted with “Kylie’s 21st” on them. Pink meant “Taken,” yellow symbolized “Single AF,” and green was code for “It’s Complicated.” The bar also offered gummy bear shots, jello shots and appetizers passed out on trays, added the source.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West stayed on theme and sported a neon pink cutout dress, complimentary to Jenner’s pink sparkly bodycon suit. At one point in the night, she dove into a pit full of pink bouncy balls with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Throughout the night, Kardashian West shared photos and videos of the lavish party on her Instagram story, and showed her fans the black-and-white mural of their family that spanned one wall of the nightclub.

WATCH THIS: Kylie Jenner Says There’s ‘Nothing Better’ than Holding Her Daughter Stormi: ‘My Little Love’

Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares her 6-month-old daughter Stormi, took over the mic to perform a few songs and danced with Jenner throughout the night. When Kylie turned 21 at midnight, momager Kris Jenner got in the DJ booth for a toast.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s $18 Million Former Bel Air Mansion is Already Back on the Market

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The birthday girl blew out her candles around 1 a.m. with a layer cake that was decorated with Barbie replicas of the herself and her best friend Jordyn Woods.

Although there were no presents at the party, the reality star received some lavish gifts, including a red solo cup made out of over 1,000 red and white roses from La Fleur that read “Legal AF.”