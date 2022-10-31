Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parting with their growing family's starter mansion.

Four years after buying the home together, the pair has listed one of their properties, a 9,680-square-foot Beverly Hills home with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms for $21.9 million. The listing is held by Tomer Fridman of Compass.

The partners are hoping for quite a return on their investment after they dropped $13.5 million on the home in October 2018.

Tucked away behind a privately gated driveway in an upscale neighborhood, the hillside estate sits on 1.1 acres with views of the Los Angeles skyline. Built in 1971, the contemporary architecture is offset by a warm, sophisticated style throughout the interior.

The home features free-flowing spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, imported stone, oak flooring and other contrasting accents. There's also a chic home theater.

The main house boasts six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, including a primary suite with dual walk-in closets and baths, a fireplace and vanity room. The property also has a guest house.

Full-length sliding glass doors open out to a tranquil backyard with a lush, manicured garden, a resort-style pool, spa, built-in barbecue and a lounge area. A three-car garage sits atop an ascending gated driveway.

Jenner, 25, and Scott, 31, bought the house together months after welcoming their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, 4½, in February 2018. They've since celebrated the birth of a baby boy this past February.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "Kylie and Travis's new Beverly Hills house is spectacular. It's contemporary, but very warm at the same time. The property is also very private."

"Kylie is a tough negotiator and business woman. She wanted the house and got a good price for it," the insider added, noting that both parents paid. "She did buy it with Travis. They mostly bought it as an investment, but it seems they plan on staying there too."

The duo has shaken up their real estate portfolios quite a bit in recent years, with Jenner listing her very first home, the Calabasas mansion she bought at age 17, for just under $3.6 million in 2020.

That same year, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul upgraded to a $36.5 million estate in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills. She even struck a deal, negotiating nearly $10 million off the original asking price.

Scott also bought a new home in 2020, dropping $23.5 million on a "family-friendly" Brentwood estate for the whole brood.

A real estate source told PEOPLE: "It was originally offered for $42 million in 2019 so he obviously got a great deal. It's a spectacular property and the perfect combination of ultra-luxurious and family-friendly."

"It has amazing panoramic views of the ocean and all the way to downtown Los Angeles," the source adds, noting that the 10,000 sq. ft. backyard also features a glass-tiled infinity pool, a Zen garden and a fruit orchard with 300 trees.