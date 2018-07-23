Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jet Off to Europe Without Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are living it up in the city of love!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 20, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 26, enjoyed spending some quality time together in Paris over the weekend.

“Kylie joined Travis for his short European tour,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She left Stormi at home with a nanny and Kris.”

The new mom, who welcomed her baby girl in February, “usually travels with Stormi, too,” the source adds. But this time, “the trip was too short and too far way for her to come.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Baby Stormi Love this A-List Island Hideaway

Kylie Jenner Splash News

Ahead of Scott’s performance at Lollapalooza Paris on Saturday, Jenner was seen smiling as the pair left their hotel in order to make their way to the music festival.

“Kylie attended all of Travis’ concerts. She was excited about joining him,” the source says. But it wasn’t all work for the pair: “They got to enjoy Paris together as well. They are doing really well and seem happy.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was dressed casually for the outing, wearing a blue camouflage print tank top. She also opted to accessorize her look with some low-key rings and a pair of earrings.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott/Instagram

Following Scott’s performance at Lollapalooza Paris on Saturday, the rapper shared a photo of the pair snuggling up while enjoying a quiet moment together.

In the black and white image, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul appears to be kissing her boyfriend’s head, while tenderly holding onto his neck.

“First ferdi,” Scott wrote in the caption, which may have been in reference to Ferdi restaurant, where the couple dined together after arriving in the city, according to E! News.

The outlet also reported that the couple did not travel with their 5-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott ‘Can’t Be More Proud’ of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Billionaire’ Forbes Cover Amid Backlash

In addition to sharing several behind the scenes videos of the concert, Jenner posted a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night.

The 20-year-old isn’t the first member of her famous family to treat themselves to a little European vacation this summer.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima recently got back from their extended Italian holiday, where the couple were frequently seen lounging on yachts, posing in their bathing suits, and packing on the PDA. The couple were later joined by Kardashian’s children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kris Jenner has also been spotted traveling around Europe with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Jenner first joined daughter Kourtney, 39, and her grandchildren on their Italy trip, celebrating Penelope’s birthday together in Portofino.

RELATED: Celeb Vacations: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Kiss on the Beach, Hugh Jackman Takes in ‘Bellissima’ Italy and More

The Kardashian family matriarch then set off on her own getaway with Gamble, whom she’s been dating since November 2014. Last week, the pair were seen stepping off a yacht in the town of Antibes on the French Riviera while holding hands.