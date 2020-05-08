Kylie Jenner Hires Tom Brady's Architect for New Mansion on $15 Million Calif. Lot: Source

Renowned architect Richard Landry has also worked with Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart and other stars

Kylie Jenner has big plans for one of her latest real estate ventures.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul recently purchased a five-acre plot of land in Hidden Hills, Calif., for $15 million. A design source tells PEOPLE that Jenner has commissioned renowned architect Richard Landry to build a new home on the currently vacant property, a plan that's been in the works for months.

"She’s having architect Richard Landry design the new house. This has been discussed for the last couple of months," said the source.

And Jenner seems to be taking the project very seriously — even the unglamorous parts of construction. “They were incredibly diligent about making sure the lot was compacted correctly for the house they want to build,” the insider said. “It’s good for the neighborhood that she’s doing that and that there will be a significant architect.”

Landry's office did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Landry has worked with a number of big-name clients, including Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart and Michael Bolton. He also had a hand in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's custom 9,716-square-foot former home in Brookline, Massachusetts and their former mansion in Los Angeles, which they sold to Dr. Dre in 2014.

“We ask a lot of questions, and we often challenge our clients to truly pay attention to the way they actually live in their home, the way they entertain, how they see themselves in five, 10 or 15 years,” Landry told Architectural Digest in 2010 of his collaboration process.

News of Jenner's acquisition of the Hidden Hills property came less than two weeks after she snatched up a new mansion in Los Angeles for a reported $36.5 million.

On April 24, PEOPLE confirmed that the mother-of-one purchased an estate in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills.

A real estate source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, and according to TMZ, who was first to report it, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's massive new compound boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 20 parking spaces and sits on .83 acres of land.

The insider indicated that Jenner got a huge discount on the property as it was previously listed for $45,950,000 on April 3. The estate is brand new and was completed in August 2019. It was first listed for $55 million.

The empty lot where Jenner's future home will soon sit was once owned by Miley Cyrus, according to Variety. The outlet noted that the "Malibu" singer, 27, owned a two-story ranch house and kept her horses on the land from 2015 to 2018.

The next owner allegedly tore down the home and made plans to build an extravagant new abode, but they were never executed.

Variety also indicated that Jenner purchased the ample property in cash in an off-market deal, and marketing materials for the property state that it is one of the largest in Hidden Hills.